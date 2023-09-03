Sir, this is a Coke: Nick Saban in midseason form deflecting questions about Jalen Milroe’s future
Nick Saban made a quip about Coke bottles and crystal balls when asked about Jalen Milroe's future as Alabama's starting quarterback.
After Alabama's commanding and expected blowout of Middle Tennessee, Nick Saban commended Jalen Milroe and talked about how he played way at the QB position.
Still, the coach did not say that Jalen Milroe is the full-time starter for the foreseeable future.
When a reporter asked a question about Milroe's future, Saban responded by saying that he had a Coke bottle on his desk, not a crystal ball.
For what seems like forever, Saban has had a coke bottle on his desk so this obviously seems like a deflection from saying that Milroe has control over the QB job no matter what happens in the game against Texas.
What does Jalen Milroe have to do to keep the Alabama quarterback job?
The Tide went into this season with three or four options at the QB position and complete uncertainty at football's most important position
With the excellent way he played in the tune-up game against Middle Tennessee, it could be possible that Milroe cannot lose the job in practice anymore. It seems like the only way that he will lose the starting job is if he plays poorly in an actual game. If Alabama wants to beat one of the best teams in college football (and one of the only teams that are on their talent level), they will need mistake-free football from Milroe.
The sophomore doesn't have to be a superstar by any means but Alabama can't afford him to make any game-changing mistakes in this game. In all likelihood, the game will come down to Alabama's defense being able to stop Quinn Ewers and the rest of the Longhorns offense. This is something that can happen.
In a perfect realistic world for the Tide, Milroe can be above average and use his legs to get the extra yard or two when Jermaine Burton, Isaiah Bonds, and company are unable to get open downfield. Still, it might not be required for Alabama to win this game. It might be close but a strong defense appearance might be all Alabama need to swing to get the victory.
In most of those scenarios, the sophomore doesn't make any major mistakes and keeps the job at the very least until Sept. 23 when Alabama faces off against Ole Miss.