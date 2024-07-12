Nick Saban can’t stop being a legendary coach even while accepting ESPY award
By Ethan Lee
Nick Saban is one of the greatest coaches, really, in any sport ever. The man has accomplished quite a bit and he's been an incredibly effective leader throughout his time as a head coach. As such, ESPN recognized Saban's greatness by presenting him with the ESPY’s Icon Award.
Now, Saban has been involved in coaching for a very long time. So it shouldn't shock anyone that he had a bit of wisdom that he wanted to share. The man has accumulated quite a bit of wisdom over his years in coaching.
During his ESPY's award acceptance speech, the former head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide took the time to impart a little life lesson to the folks in attendance (and those watching the award ceremony online or via the old-fashioned TV broadcast).
And to be completely honest, if Saban wanted to come out of retirement so he could be a life coach, he'd probably thrive at that as well. Because the man seems to be pretty good at motivating folks.
Nick Saban can't stop coaching, breaks out inspirational quote during ESPY's speech
Here's what Saban had to say after he won the ESPY's Icon Award:
Now, because the internet is the internet, folks have taken to debating about the origins of what Saban said during his acceptance speech. And it seems like there's a bit in the second half of that clip that may not have originated with Saban's dad.
In the first part of the video clip, Saban attributes the bit of wisdom to something his father told him while he was growing up in West Virginia. After he passes along what his dad told him, the legendary coach then pivots on to relaying a quote that is commonly attributed to Maya Angelou, but there is some debate as to whether that attribution is proper.
Regardless of who first said what, Saban said it all last night and it's clear that the man has spent a rather significant time weaving words together with the purpose of inspiring people.
On top of being an efficient and effective public speaker, Saban has proven himself to be one heck of a great leader and his time leading the Alabama Crimson Tide (in many ways) helped reshape the college football landscape. He dominated during an era when the SEC was incredibly competitive and his ability to adapt to changing trends helped his tenure last for as long as it did.
Hats off to Saban for an incredible career. Outside of maybe his protege in Kirby Smart, there's a good chance college football will never again see a coach as dominant as Saban was.