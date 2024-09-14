Nick Saban gives Tua Tagovailoa the best possible advice after yet another concussion
By John Buhler
We hate being in this spot, but it is the reality of the situation. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another concussion playing quarterback for Mike McDaniel's team. This one came after he lowered his head on a run into Damar Hamlin's body very early in the Dolphins' Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. We have to wonder if he is going to play again.
Clearly, Tagovailoa is going to do everything in his power to play again because that is who he is and that is who he is about. However, he and his family have to be increasingly concerned about his health long-term. Concussions are no laughing matter, and they have unfortunately become the primary reason why Tagovailoa will not have a long NFL career. The former Alabama star might be done now.
His former head coach Nick Saban gave the right take on the matter Friday on The Pat McAfee Show.
“Tua is such a great competitor, but I think this has to be a medical decision. I mean, you have to let medical people who understand the circumstances around these injuries, these concussions … when you have multiple concussions that’s not a good sign."
This needs to come down entirely to the medical staff in Miami to determine if he should play again.
“I think Tua and his family and everyone else should listen to all the medical evidence to make sure that you’re not compromising your future health-wise by continuing to play football. But I think that’s a medical decision, I don’t think that’s something for me to speculate on. I know a lot of people are doing it, and more power to them. But I think the family should not be influenced by that, Tua should not be influenced by that. It should be all based on medical professionals.”
My fear is The Tagovailoas will want him to play, no matter what the medical professionals tell them...
Nick Saban gives the perfect take on the Tua Tagovailoa health situation
Like most football players, it is not going to be up to Tagovailoa to end his playing career on his own terms. Outside of Miami, who would possibly pay him to play for them, knowing the amount of medical red tape he carries with him? It is Dolphins or bust for him the rest of the way, and that is just the way it is... Unfortunately, I think the Dolphins are going to have to force him into early retirement.
This is because the NFL is not going to tolerate one of its 32 franchises' medical staffs being shamelessly negligent. The league has been sued on multiple occasions for not taking head trauma seriously. While the NFL has done plenty to help protect its players more than it ever has, of course, Tagovailoa was going to lower his head trying to fight for another yard because that is just who he is!
Ultimately, someone is going to have to make a decision for him. He has already made more money than most of us ever will, but you have to think about life beyond football. Tagovailoa isn't even 30 yet. He has his whole life ahead of him. We need to take this very seriously.
By putting the ball in the medical staff's court, we have to trust their assessment on this situation.