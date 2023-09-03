Nick Saban had a bone to pick with Jalen Milroe's Week 1 performance
Jalen Milroe shined in his first game as the Alabama Crimson Tide starting quarterback, but that does not mean head coach Nick Saban was without any critiques of his new signal-caller, aight.
By John Buhler
Jalen Milroe and Nick Saban both know that the new Alabama Crimson Tide starting QB has plenty of room for improvement as the college football season moves along.
All things aside, Jalen Milroe looked pretty good in his first start as the Alabama starting quarterback.
While he did fill in for Bryce Young for a game and change a year ago, it is Milroe's time to shine in Tuscaloosa. Alabama obliterated the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in their 56-7 Week 1 victory. On the evening, Milroe completed 13-of-18 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns, carrying the ball seven times for 48 yards and two more trips to pay dirt. Yet, Nick Saban still had a bone to pick...
Although he did speak highly of Milroe, Saban wishes he was better at the line of scrimmage. He hoped Milroe would have made a check pre-snap before one play, but believes that "as he continues to develop and gain experience, he's going to play better and better." Is this nitpicking? Most definitely, but pre-snap reads are what are required to beat the Georgias and Texases of the world.
Alabama hosts Texas next week in what will be one of the best games of the college football season.
While all three quarterbacks of note on the Alabama roster played in this game, it is abundantly clear that Milroe will be the guy until he no longer is. Tyler Buchner may have a stronger grasp of what new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees wants to do from their time at Notre Dame, but he lacks Milroe's overall dynamism as a playmaker. Ty Simpson may have the most talent, but we want production, man.
Truth be told, we are not going to know much about the Alabama quarterback situation until midway through the Texas game. We know Quinn Ewers will be the guy in Austin for Steve Sarkisian, as young Arch Manning tries to find his way, and hopefully not lose his student ID for the umpteenth time again. Should Milroe play up to his standard, then yes, we could see Alabama in the College Football Playoff.
What I liked the most about Saban's post-game comments about Milroe is that they both seem to know that he needs to improve. Middle Tennessee is an FBS opponent, but the Blue Raiders aren't Texas. Heck, they aren't even the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a team who lost in overtime at great elevation to the Wyoming Cowboys in Laramie on Saturday night. Texas is not back, but could be?
For now, Saban has enough tape to get after Milroe in practice to have him make these adjustments.