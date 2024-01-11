Nick Saban retirement: Coaches with the most national title wins in history
Nick Saban is reportedly retiring from coaching. Here is where he ranks in national championship wins among other college football coaches in history.
By Scott Rogust
The college football world was left in shock on Wednesday evening. Nick Saban, who coached at the collegiate level for 28 years, announced that he was retiring from coaching at the age of 72.
When thinking of success in college football, Saban's name is synonymous. With the Alabama Crimson Tide, Saban's teams rarely lost. In fact, the team has more first-round picks at Alabama (44) than losses (29). A truly incredible stat.
It's known that Saban brought six national championships during his time at Tuscaloosa. So, where does Saban rank all-time in terms of college football coaches who won national titles?
Does Nick Saban have the most national title wins in college football?
When all is said and done, Saban has the most national championships as any head coach in college football history with seven.
The record was previously held by Bear Bryant, who won all six of his championships with Alabama (1961,1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, and 1979). So, both Bryant and Saban are both tied for the most national championships won as Alabama head coach.
Saban has the edge since he helped lead the LSU Tigers to a national title back in 2003.
The Crimson Tide won the national championship (BCS and College Football Playoff eras) in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2021. The 2021 national championship win came during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the Crimson Tide beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 31-14 in the Rose Bowl CFP semifinal matchup, and the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24 in the CFP National Championship Game. With that, Saban broke the record for most national championships won by a head coach in college football history.
Here is a list of coaches with the most national championship wins:
- Nick Saban: 7 (2003, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020)
- Bear Bryant: 6 (1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979)
- Bernie Bierman: 5 (1934, 1935, 1936, 1940, 1941)
- Woody Hayes: 5 (1954, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1970)
- Frank Leahy: 4 (1943, 1946, 1947, 1949)
- John McKay: 4 (1962, 1967, 1972, 1974)
There is a steep mountain to climb for osme of the current college football head coaches to catch up to Saban, who stands alone with the most national championships won with seven.