Nick Saban reveals 'sleeper pick' in the ACC in College GameDay debut
By Scott Rogust
After a long wait, the day has finally arrived -- the college football season. Fans will get to watch their favorite colleges compete, in hopes that they can win plenty of games and win a bowl game. Or, in some teams' cases, win the College Football Playoff National Championship.
The season officially kicked off on Sunday with Week 0. The very first game is taking place in Dublin, Ireland for the now annual College Football Classic, between the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This is a huge matchup between ACC schools.
During the very first "College GameDay" on ESPN, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who was making his debut as an analyst on the program, talked about the outlook in the ACC this season. Saban revealed that he had Georgia Tech as one of his "sleeper picks" in the conference.
" I really do believe," said Saban. "They were in the top three offensively last year in the ACC. They were not very good on defense They got a new defensive coordinator, they got some players out of the portal. If they can play defense a little bit better, they give people tremendous headaches with their offense..."
The ACC is a stacked conference, with four teams ranked in the AP Top 25 in Florida State (No. 10), Clemson (No. 14), Miami (No. 19), and North Carolina State (No. 24). That's not including teams like Louisville, SMU, and North Carolina. The favt that Saban is singling out Georgia Tech as a team that could play sleeper and shock the conference has to feel good for Yellow Jackets fans.
As Saban notes, Georgia Tech ranked third in total offense in the ACC by averaging 424.6 yards per game. That was also good for 34th best in all of college football. Ranking ahead of them in the ACC were North Carolina (491.2 yards per game) and Miami (431.2 yards per game).
Saban pointed out Georgia Tech's "running quarterback" as a reason why they will give teams headaches. Haynes King is entering his second season at Georgia Tech after starting off at Texas A&M. In 13 games, King threw for 2,842 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions on a 61.6 completion percentage, while running for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns on 120 carries.
The Yellow Jackets brought in Tyler Santucci from Duke to be their new defensive coordinator. With Santucci leading the way last season, Duke allowed just 19.0 points per game, ranking 16th best in the nation.
We'll see if Saban's prediction comes to fruition, as soon as Saturday at noon when the Yellow Jackets look to upset the Seminoles to kickoff the regular season.