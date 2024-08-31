Nico Iamaleava has Tennessee fans swooning at halftime of season opener
By John Buhler
The numbers certainly look impressive, but do keep in mind who the Tennessee Volunteers are playing. As the Vols wiped the floor with the FCS Chattanooga Mocs, all eyes were on Tennessee's first-year starting quarterback in Nico Iamaleava. After backing up Joe Milton III last season, it will be Iamaleava all day and night in Josh Heupel's offense for the Volunteers. We may be seeing greatness.
In the first half, Iamaleava completed 22-of-28 passes for 314 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Even though the Vols lead the Mocs 45-0 through two quarters, we know that Heupel loves to put up points, no matter the score. More importantly, this is only Iamaleava's first season as their starter. Any and every rep he can get against somebody else's team will be massive for him.
It is the combination of Heupel's steadiness as a head coach, as well as Iamaleava's general upside that has me so incredibly bullish on the Vols this season. I have them going 11-1 with their only loss to Georgia. If this team is as good as I think it can be, Tennessee can not only make the expanded College Football Playoff but could win multiple games in this revamped postseason tournament.
On his first 10 pass attempts, Iamaleava was a perfect 10-for-10 for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
Confidence is key in Iamaleava's development, but right now, I would say he is brimming with it.
Nico Iamaleava shows signs of greatness in first season as Vols starter
As a University of Georgia alum, I am constantly monitoring what is going on with one of our rival teams. To be totally honest, I have no problem praising what Heupel has done since taking over for Jeremy Pruitt in Knoxville, just like I have no problem praising Iamaleava for what he could be at quarterback for the Vols. Heupel will coach him up, but his sheer amount of talent is undeniable.
When your head coach and quarterback tandem strikes fear in the minds of fans of rival teams, you may have stumbled upon something quite tasty. Although I have my criticisms of Heupel's offense being able to prepare guys to thrive at the next level, let's just enjoy this high-end version of college football. I do remember living in a world where Tennessee was in the tank. This product is way better!
Overall, Iamaleava will ultimately be judged by how he plays in major comptetition, SEC or not. That is why next week, we will have an even better understanding of what Iamaleava might be able to do this season. This is because Tennessee will be taking on another top-25 team in the North Carolina State Wolfpack in Charlotte. NC State may have struggled a bit, but they still found a way to win anyway.
For now, we should be so excited that we get to watch Iamaleava shine for the next few seasons.