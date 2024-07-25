Nigeria vs. Brazil: 2024 Paris Olympics women's soccer group stage live stream, lineups, preview
Exactly 7,288 days ago Marta made her debut in Greece at the Olympics. It's hard to believe but this run in Paris is set to be her last shot at that elusive gold medal. Marta and company open up play at this 2024 Olympics against the nine-time Africa Women Cup of Nations champions, Nigeria, in an intriguing encounter in southwest France.
Ignore the lack of Olympic success by the Super Falcons. Nobody in this "group of death" is going to be content seeing them in this group, especially after the performance the world witnessed last summer.
This African outfit has flare in bunches up top with the likes of Asisat Oshoala and Uchenna Kanu, but its mentality defensively is what took this nation to the next level in 2023. Randy Waldrum's team didn't lose a match in normal time at the 2023 WWC, holding three opponents scoreless in regulation including Canada, the reigning gold medalists, and England, the 2022 European champions. Nigeria just looks like a more cohesive unit, using those solid defensive foundations to kick start attacks in the other direction.
"We sent a message based on our performance at the World Cup. I've never been one to use the media as my outlet to brag about our team," said Waldrum. "But I don't think any of the three teams in our group will be underestimating us after what they saw at the World Cup."
Brazil, on the other hand, would rather forget what occurred on the big stage around this time last year. After cruising to a 4-0 win over Panama in the first game of the group play, the eight-time Copa América Femenina winners collapsed, dropping points to France and Jamaica as it exited before the tournament really even started. Gone are the days of Pia Sundhage. This team is now led by the ex- Corinthians sideline leader Arthur Elias, who made some quite interesting roster decisions for this Olympics.
Rather than summoning the fit Debinha, a standout player of Kansas City Current, Elias took a gamble by bringing in Kerolin, another exceptional talent who has not participated in any competitive football matches since October 2023. At the cost of an even longer absence, it doesn't make much sense as to why Brazil is seemingly rushing the 2023 NWSL MVP back.
Nevertheless, As Canarinhas' attack flourished in the lead up to the Paris Games. Elias' team beat Jamaica, the side that held it scoreless at the last World Cup, 8-0 on aggregate across two June friendlies.
This isn't the first time Nigeria will take on Marta and Brazil in the group stages of the Olympics. The last time the Super Falcons were at the Olympic Games for women's football, 2008, they took on Seleção in the last match of Group F play.
The Super Falcons took the early lead through former midfielder Perpetua Nkwocha but a first-half hat trick by Cristiane, one of Elias' several interesting omissions for the competition, lifted the South American giants to a 3-1 triumph to top the group over Germany.
Predicted lineups for Nigeria vs. Brazil
Nigeria (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Chiamaka Nnadozie (C)
Defenders: Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Oluwatosin Demehin, Nicole Payne
Midfielders: Christy Ucheibe, Jennifer Echegini, Rasheedat Ajibade
Forwards: Asisat Oshoala, Uchenna Kanu, Toni Payne
Brazil (3-4-3)
Goalkeeper: Lorena
Defenders: Rafaelle (C), Tarciane, Antônia
Midfielders: Adriana, Ana Vitória, Vitória Yaya, Yasmim
Forwards: Gabi Nunes, Marta, Gabi Portilho
How to watch Nigeria vs. Brazil in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's soccer group stages
Date: Thursday, July 25
Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Bordeaux, France
Stadium: Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux
TV Info: NBC Sports App | Telemundo
Live Stream: Peacock | FuboTV
Every women's football match at the 2024 Paris Olympics can be streamed on Peacock or nbcolympics.com.