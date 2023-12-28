Nike, Adidas, New Balance and more: Which players are affiliated with every shoe brand?
For NBA players, sneaker affiliations can be as important as team affiliation in building their brand with fans and relationships with other players. Here is a list of who reps each major brand.
By Alexa Stone
One of the most important parts of your uniform as an athlete is usually not your jersey but actually your sneakers. Over the years NBA players have created and released many creative sneaker color ways with a select few over the years securing sneaker deals with brands.
Check out the latest sneaker brand deals with some of the NBA's top talent:
Nike NBA athletes
- LeBron James
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Kevin Durant
- Devin Booker
- Ja Morant
- Paul George
Only three NBA players have secured lifetime partnerships with Nike: Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and now Kevin Durant as of this past April.
LeBron James has the second-longest running signature shoe with Nike, right after six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan. Before James’s NBA debut in 2003, many brands tried to sign him to a shoe deal, including Reebok offering $10 million upfront, but Nike won the race by signing him in May 2003. James' signing with Nike came just one month before he was officially drafted into the NBA. He signed a contract worth $90 million dollars at just 18 years old.
Kevin Durant joined Nike in 2007 while a rookie with the Seattle Supersonics and recently extended his contract to a lifetime partnership with Nike, like James. He currently has released 16 signature shoes with Nike with the 17s rumored to release in 2024.
The Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo, signed with Nike in 2017 and his signature sneaker, Zoom Freak 1s, was released July, 2019.
Ja Morant and Devin Booker are the newest to sign with Nike. Morant, who has been a league favorite since his debut, released his first shoe, the Ja 1s, in April, 2023 selling out almost instantly.
Nike is also the current sponsor for the NBA.
Jordan Brand NBA athletes
- Luka Doncic
- Jayson Tatum
- Zion Williamson
- Russell Westbrook
- Rui Hachimura
Though under the Nike umbrella, the Jordan Brand has its own distinctive roster of NBA athletes signed to their brand. Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura may have the most interesting deal here so far. Though he signed with the Jordan brand in 2019, he has yet to create and release his signature shoe. Instead, Hachimura has collaborated with the Jordan brand to add his creative twist to Air Jordan designs.
Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum also signed with the Jordan Brand in 2019, releasing his first signature shoe, the Tatum 1s, April, 2023. Zion Williamson signed in 2019, also with a deal worth $75 million. The Zion 3 was recently released this year.
Russell Westbrook originally signed a five-year deal with the Jordan brand in 2013 then followed with a 10-year extension in 2017 that would extend through the 2025-26 season. This extension also took place after Westbrook won the NBA MVP award in the 2016-17 season.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic signed with the Jordan brand in 2019, which also made him the first European player to sign with the Jordan brand. His contract also extends into the 2028-29 NBA season.
Adidas NBA athletes
- Anthony Edwards
- James Harden
- Derrick Rose
- Trae Young
- Damian Lillard
- Donovan Mitchell
In April 2006, Adidas signed an 11-year deal with the NBA to be the official sponsor for the league. When the deal expired in 2017, the NBA decided to sign with their current sponsor instead — Nike.
LA Clippers guard James Harden signed a 13-year, $200 million dollar deal with Adidas in August 2015. The Harden Vol. 7 of his collection was released earlier this year.
Damian Lillard and Derrick Rose are the oldest signed, active NBA players on the Adidas roster. Lillard was drafted in 2012 and followed with winning the 2012-13 NBA Rookie of The Year — starting the legacy for this young, explosive player. He first signed his contract extension with Adidas in April 2014 for a maximum of 10 years worth up to $100 million.
Rose is still the youngest NBA player to receive the NBA MVP honors at just 22 years old in 2011 while playing for the Chicago Bulls. Following being named MVP, he signed a 14-year contract extension with Adidas that would be worth over $180 million dollars.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell coined the nickname ‘Spida’ from a former teammate’s dad and it came to life with his first shoe release with Adidas in 2019. The D.O.N. Issue #1 was released as a collaboration with Adidas & Marvel to combine basketball and the Spidey universe for Mitchell. The sneaker even has the Spiderman logo on the tongue of his shoe.
Trae Young and Anthony Edwards are the latest additions to the Adidas basketball division. Edwards recently released his first shoe on December 16, 2023, with his AE 1 ‘With Love’ colorway.
New Balance NBA athletes
- Kawhi Leonard
- Jamal Murray
- Tyrese Maxey
- Zach LaVine
- Dejounte Murray
- Darius Garland
Kawhi Leonard, previously with the Jordan brand, signed with New Balance for the 2018-19 NBA season making him the new face of the brand. Leonard won AP Athlete of the Year, led the Toronto Raptors to a championship and was named the NBA Finals MVP that same season. He first introduced the New Balance OMN1S in the 2019 All-Star game then released his signature shoe, the KAWHI, in 2020.
Jamal Murry joined the New Balance roster in 2020 and joined Kawhi Leonard as the only active stars to win an NBA championship after joining the brand. New Balance has been building a solid roster of talent with the recent signing of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland early December 2023.
Puma NBA athletes
- LaMelo Ball
- Scoot Henderson
- Deandre Ayton
- RJ Barrett
- Michael Porter Jr.
LaMelo Ball was introduced to the Puma basketball division on October 14, 2020, when Puma’s verified Twitter account tweeted out “Welcome to PumaHoops” with a video highlighting Ball shooting around in a gym. What made this signing unique is that due to Covid the 2020 NBA Draft, where Ball went third in the first round, was held in November instead of the usual summertime. Following his rookie year, Ball was also named Rookie of the Year for that season.
Scoot Henderson opted out of playing basketball at the collegiate level and instead decided to play in the G League before the 2023 NBA Draft. According to Puma’s website, Henderson is the youngest athlete to have a signature shoe before entering the NBA.
NBA players like New York Knicks RJ Barrett, Portland Trailblazer DeAndre Ayton, and Denver Nuggets Michael Porter Jr. are all signed to Puma as well.
Under Armour NBA athletes
- Stephen Curry
- De'Aaron Fox
Stephen Curry, drafted to the NBA as the seventh pick in the first round in 2009, signed with Under Armour in 2013. At the time, the now four-time NBA champion wasn’t predicted to be a standout guard or even the champion he is now. Since signing with Under Armour, Curry has transcended not only the shoe brand but also the game of basketball with his explosive shooting skills. He has launched 10 shoes so far under his partnership with Under Armour.
Along with his multi-year deal with UA, Curry has launched ‘Curry Brand’ as a subdivision under the sneaker brand in 2020. Under this new basketball division, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is the first signature NBA athlete to sign a multi-year partnership under the Curry Brand, which was announced by Under Armour in October 2023.