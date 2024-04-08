Nike unveils Victor Wembanyama's brand and it's a weird one
Nike has dropped a brand logo for their rising star that looks extremely weird.
As the San Antonio Spurs try to surround Victor Wembanyama with talent this offseason, the rising star has revealed his new brand logo with Nike. As released by Nike Basketball on X/Twitter, the former No. 1 overall pick has selected a logo.
The logo features an alien head that is created out of crop circles.
Wembanyama has a spectacular year for the Spurs this season as the former international star has averaged 21.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game. He has been able to do this while shooting an extremely efficient 46.5 percent from the floor and 32.6 percent from three. While the Spurs have looked like one of the worst teams in the league, the star has looked like absolute star.
Quite simply, Wembanyama is on his way to stardom and in line to compete for multiple MVPs once the Spurs start to have a more competitive roster around him. Based on this season, Wembanyama seems to be a possible future face of the league. Considering this, it's worth wondering what is the possible meaning behind this logo.
Victor Wembanyama wants to be an 'alien' but new logo is still strange
After taking in context from a pre-game interview pool that Wembanyama did with Stefan Bondy, it's clear that the rising youngster likes being called an alien rather than a unicorn. Many fans and analysts have exclaimed that the international star is the latter but as Wembanyama says there is "one alien, right".
The Spurs forward was seemingly first called a alien by LeBron James way back in 2022 when the rookie was still playing international ball. The crop circles, obviously, are an homage to extraterrestrial life on earth that we've seen in pop culture, but perhaps an homage to the ranches in Texas as well. At it stands right now, the star has no reason to be upset with the Spurs and probably views San Antonio as some kind of second home.
While the logo might seem a little weird, the entire ensemble makes sense for his brand marketing-wise.