NIL news: Will Shipley gets appropriately named Chipotle deal
WIll Shipley has a new NIL deal with Chipotle and the branding is absolutely perfect for both sides.
As noted by Tigernet, Will Shipley has signed a NIL deal with Chipotle. With his partnership, the local Chipotle on Clemson's campus has changed its name to Shipotle. The first 1,000 guests who purchase any entree will get a free T-shirt with the Shipotle name on it. Yes, the name is very similar to a curse word which makes it one of the funnier NIL stories out there.
Still, this is a great example of NIL deals that have improved college football marketing as a whole. Before the use of NIL, college athletes couldn't use their likeness in marketing deals while they were still playing. Now, they can and it has led to a lot of funny business deals.
Shipley has been one of the only bright spots in an offense that has struggled a lot this season for the Tigers. The passing offense for Clemson has not played well at all. It was a major reason that the team lost to Duke in week one and why it's hard to see them beating Florida State this week.
What can Shipley do to carry the rushing attack towards a victory over Florida St?
It is very hard to see Will Shipley running his way to a Clemson victory. He struggled in last week's tuneup victory against Florida Atlantic. It will be even harder for the rushing attack to lead the Tigers against a very good Florida State defense. Additionally, the Seminoles will most likely load the box against the Tigers due to the fact that the passing attack is not very good and will not need a lot of attention.
Even if Shipley is able to have a better game than his week one appearance, it is very hard to see how Clemson can beat Florida St without a complete collapse from the Seminoles offense.