Niners emulate Steelers and Matt Canada with latest coaching change
The San Francisco 49ers are hoping a chance of scenery might draw better results for Steve Wilks and his defense.
By Jack Posey
The San Francisco 49ers come out of their bye this week to face the 6-2 and division-leading Jacksonville Jaguars.
After starting undefeated, the 49ers suffered three straight losses to the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and the Cincinnati Bengals. They are no longer regarded as one of the clear favorites in the NFC and are no longer leading in the NFC West. But this week, returning from the bye on a three-game losing streak, the 49ers will try something that worked for another team that needed a spark.
Prior to last week's Thursday night game, it was reported Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator was going to switch things up for the game. Often receiving criticism for the Steelers’ offensive struggles, Matt Canada and his boss, head coach Mike Tomlin, recognized something needed to change.
So, for Thursday, the Steelers decided Canada would move on the field for play calling and away from the skybox where he usually would sit. The Steelers would go on to beat the Tennesse Titans 20-16, with a better game called by Canada. Coming off a loss to the team the 49ers play this week, the move worked for the Steelers.
Steve Wilks headed to the field for Niners next game
Now, coming off three straight losses and a bye week, the 49ers will implement a similar strategy.
Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will move to the field in an effort to spark energy for a struggling team. Widely regarded as one of the best defenses in the NFL, with players like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, the 49ers have given up a combined 72 points in the past three weeks, each a losing effort. Granted, the offense and quarterback Brock Purdy also need to play better.
The 49ers look to be fresh and once again hot coming out of the bye, reminiscent of the first five weeks this year. Easier said than done, though, as they play a Jacksonville Jaguars team that is also among the best teams the NFL has to offer.