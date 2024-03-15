NIT Selection Show 2024: Bracket, time, date, channel and how to watch
Please don't call it the NIT Tournament because the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) already has that covered. But if you're a college basketball fan, every March offers a great reason to be excited beyond just the NCAA Tournament. And fans should definitely be stoked for what's to come when the 2024 NIT bracket is revealed.
While there were some potentially huge candidates to be invited to the NIT last year with the likes of North Carolina and Michigan missing out, there are still some great teeams who could be in line to miss out on the NCAA Tournament and make a great run in the NIT. Teams like Oklahoma, Indiana State, Villanova, Wake Forest, Virginia and many other notable programs could be NIT bound when it's all said and done.
It may not have the fanfare that the NCAA Tournament does, but there's a lot of reason to love the NIT, especially if you're a college hoops diehard. So here's everything you need to know about the 2024 NIT, including a bracket, schedule, and how to watch the Selection Show.
NIT bracket 2024: Blank tournament bracket
There are only 32 teams who compete in the NIT bracket, less than half of those that make the NCAA Tournament field of 68. However, with the likes of Oklahoma, Wake Forest and other proud programs almost surely on their way to the NIT this year instead of the Big Dance, we could be in store for another thrilling rendition of this tournament.
NIT Selection Show 2024: Date, start time, TV channel and how to watch and stream
- Date: Sunday, March 17
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch ESPN, ESPN+
The 2024 NIT Selection Show is set to be broadcast at 9:30 p.m. ET with ESPN2 on the broadcast for the tournament's 32-team field. This will come after the CBS broadcast of Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament bracket and ESPN's subsequent coverage and Bracketology breakdown and then after the NCAA Women's Tournament bracket reveal on Sunday for ESPN as well.
It's always interesting to see not only the teams who are invited to the NIT but also the intriguing matchups that are littered throughout the tournament. With so many high-quality teams still likely to miss out on the Big Dance, we should be in for a great trip through the NIT bracket this March.
NIT schedule 2024: Dates for every round
Here's a look at the full 2024 NIT schedule to find out when games will be played and where you can watch the tournament.
NIT Round
Dates
First Round
March 19-20
Second Round
March 23-24
Quarterfinals
March 26-27
Semifinals
April 2 (7 and 9:30 p.m. ET)
Final
April 4, 7 p.m. ET