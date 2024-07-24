Cardinals rookie is being flat-out disrespected in NL ROTY odds
By Austin Owens
Major League Baseball seems to be keeping its eyes peeled for "the next big thing" more so than any other sport. 2024 has presented baseball fans with several new names and young players who aim to be the face of their respected franchise.
On Tuesday, Bear Bets Podcast released their odds for the favorites to win National League Rookie of the Year in 2024. While the names on the list likely will not come as a surprise, the odds just might.
(For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.)
Paul Skenes a huge favorite to win NL Rookie of the Year, perhaps disrespectfully so
After earning the nod to start the MLB All-Star Game, Pirates rookie hurler Paul Skenes has captured the hearts of baseball fans everywhere. At this point, it is not too surprising that he is listed as the favorite to win NL Rookie of the Year with his 6-1 record, jaw-dropping 1.93 ERA and absurd strikeout rate. However, there is one name on this list that should be a little higher.
The fact that St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Maysn Winn is +4400 is completely disrespectful to his accomplishments so far this season. Winn has appeared in 93 of the Cardinals' 101 games this season and is hitting .281 with five home runs and 33 runs batted in to go along with nine stolen bases. Combine these offensive stats for a leadoff man with stellar defense at the shortstop position and you should have yourself a candidate for NL Rookie of the Year.
Jackson Merril, utility man of the San Diego Padres, is the only position player who has better odds than Winn in the ROTY race. Merril has had an impressive year himself but it appears just because he has a little bit more power has a huge advantage over Winn. Merril is hitting .277 with 12 home runs and 48 runs batted in to go along with 10 stolen bases.
The likelihood of any of these individuals beating out Paul Skenes for NL Rookie of the Year is slim to none. However, it appears that Masyn Winn is going to have to put together a Hall of Fame-like finish to his 2024 season to even have a shot if what he has done so far has not awarded him respect.