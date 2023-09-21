NL Wild Card race: The 3 contenders and 2 teams who will let its fans down
Every team deserves a spot in the playoffs, but only a few can make it. The postseason separates contenders from pretenders, and there are two pretenders on this list.
The 2023 MLB Regular season is coming to an end in the coming weeks. The NL Wild Card has been in a very tight race for control. The current race contains the Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, and Cincinnati Reds. All five of these teams deserve to make the postseason, but due to not having enough playoff spots, two of these teams will have to get eliminated.
No. 3 Contender who will make the postseason: Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs currently hold a 45 percent chance of making the postseason, according to FanGraphs. If they make the postseason, they probably wouldn't make it far, but it would be amazing to see them have a magical run.
The Cubs have ten games remaining and are currently up half a game in the third wild-card slot. They have one game versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, three versus the Colorado Rockies, three versus the Atlanta Braves, and finish with three against the Milwaukee Brewers.
They have dominated the Pirates in the 2023 season with a record of 10-2, but they have struggled versus the Rockies in 2023 with a record of 1-2, with both of the losses coming in close games. The final two series will be challenging, as they have to play the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers, which could lead to them not even making the postseason.
The Chicago Cubs have many good players, but they also have many players who could struggle in the postseason. They have many injuries, but no major players besides Marcus Stroman, who has moved to the bullpen while suffering from injuries. One of their biggest offseason signings, Jameson Taillon, has looked like a bust, holding a 7-10 record with a 5.27 ERA after signing a 4-year, $68 million contract.