NL Wild Card race: The 3 contenders and 2 teams who will let its fans down
Every team deserves a spot in the playoffs, but only a few can make it. The postseason separates contenders from pretenders, and there are two pretenders on this list.
No. 2 Contender who will make the postseason: Arizona Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks currently hold an 84.3 percent chance of making the postseason, according to FanGraphs. They also hold a low 2.1 percent chance of winning the World Series. They deeply struggled after the All-Star break but have recently improved very much since.
The Diamondbacks don't deserve to make the postseason, but being up 1.5 games, it seems likely they will. They only have two good starters, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly. When it comes to the bullpen, they have quite a few injuries, but they also have good ones like Paul Sewald and Kevin Ginkel.
They also need to improve massively offensively. They mostly rely on Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Ketel Marte, Christian Walker, and Gabriel Moreno. They need to upgrade at multiple positions, which they have attempted by acquiring players like Tommy Pham and Jace Peterson.
The Diamondbacks have nine remaining games: three against the New York Yankees, three against the Chicago White Sox, and finally, three against the Houston Astros. They could struggle against the Yankees, but last season, they swept the White Sox 3-0. They could have a tough series versus the Astros too. With both of them in a close playoff race, it could end in a winner-takes-all situation depending on struggles for both teams.