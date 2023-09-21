NL Wild Card race: The 3 contenders and 2 teams who will let its fans down
Every team deserves a spot in the playoffs, but only a few can make it. The postseason separates contenders from pretenders, and there are two pretenders on this list.
No. 1 Contender who will make the postseason: Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies currently hold a 99.8 percent chance of making the postseason, according to FanGraphs. The Phillies are currently up four games in the Wild Card and have pretty much secured a playoff spot. They won't win the division because of the Atlanta Braves, but they will clinch a playoff spot and also hold a 6.2 percent chance of winning the World Series.
The Phillies are set up for a deep playoff run, such as in 2023 when they went to the World Series, where they sadly lost to the Houston Astros. They've improved in multiple positions, such as acquiring Trea Turner this offseason, while also adding a massive piece to the starting rotation in Taijuan Walker. They also traded for Michael Lorenzen, but he hasn't worked out much besides a no-hitter for the Phillies.
They should also make a deep playoff run because their pitching rotation is one of the best, while also signing players like Trea Turner and calling up talent like Johan Rojas, who can play above-average defense to help the team win more games.