How do MLB’s tiebreakers work? Braves and Mets battle for NL Wild Card
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are tied for the final National League wild-card spot with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season. As both teams battle for a postseason berth, here's how they reached this point after many had written them off early, and what a potential tiebreaker could mean when all is said and done.
The postseason format in baseball is simple, though some fans are still getting used to the expanded wild card. All division winners automatically receive a berth, along with three wild card spots in each league. The top two Wild Card teams in each league will face off, while the final Wild Card team will face the division winner with the worst record, both in the AL and NL. The best two division winners in each league receive an automatic bye to the division series.
The New York Mets overcame a rough first half
The Mets have engineered one of the best turnarounds this season. Posting an impressive record since the All-Star break, the team has been fueled by consistent pitching, allowing three or fewer runs in the vast majority of those games. However, they’ll need to finish strong, as they face the toughest remaining schedule in the league.
New York faces some complicated questions this offseason, including whether Pete Alonso will remain on the team or leave in free agency. President of baseball operations will not judge Alonso's future solely based on his performance down the stretch, but it sure can't hurt, along with a number of remaining Mets free agents.
The Atlanta Braves have overcome injuries
The Braves have exceeded expectations despite losing superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending ACL tear in May. Marcell Ozuna has carried the team offensively, leading in all key categories, while Chris Sale has put himself in position to win his first Cy Young award. However, since the break, the Braves have been inconsistent, as they're only a few games over .500 in that span.
Atlanta has been bitten by the injury bug, and there is little they can do about that. Injuries to Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider put the Braves behind the eight ball.
With both teams having a few weeks remaining and a crucial three-game series against each other in late September, every win counts. But if they end the season tied, how is the tiebreaker decided?
Tiebreaker
Braves
Mets
Head-to-head record
5-5
5-5
Intradivision record
24-21
22-17
Interdivision record
29-14
23-22
If two teams are tied for the final wild-card spot, the team with the better head-to-head record will advance. If their head-to-head record is tied, the next determining factor will be their record within the division. Currently, the Mets hold a slight edge with a 22-17 division record (56.91%), while the Braves sit at 24-21 (53.33%). It will come down to who wants it more as they fight for a postseason appearance.