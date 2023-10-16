NLCS Announcers & TV Schedule: Everything to know
Take a look at the full television schedule for the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks.
By Scott Rogust
The National League field is down to two teams. The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks have made it from the Wild Card Series to the NL Championship Series. The Phillies swept the Miami Marlins in two games in the NLWCS and beat the No. 1 Atlanta Braves in four games. The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, swept the Milwaukee Brewers in two games and the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers in three games to make it to the NLCS for the first time since 2007.
Philadelphia looks to make it back to the World Series for the second year in a row, this time to win it. Arizona looks to clinch their first World Series berth since 2001 when they defeated the New York Yankees in seven games.
Fans may be wondering what the full television schedule will be and who will be calling the NLCS. We have all of that information for you.
What channel will carry the NLCS?
TBS will be carrying the NLCS. The network aired every NL postseason game, starting in the Division Series.
Which announcers are calling the NLCS?
The announcer's team for TBS will be Brian Anderson taking on play-by-play responsibilities, with former New York Mets pitcher Ron Darling and journeyman outfielder Jeff Francouer serving as color commentators. Matt Winer will be the field reporter for the series.
What is the TV schedule for the NLCS?
Game #
Date
Location
Start Time
TV Channel
Game 1
Monday, Oct. 16
Citizen's Bank Park (Philadelphia, Pa.)
8:07 p.m. ET
TBS
Game 2
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia, Pa.)
8:07 p.m. ET
TBS
Game 3
Thursday, Oct. 19
Chase Field (Phoenix, Ariz.)
5:07 p.m. ET
TBS
Game 4
Friday, Oct. 20
Chase Field (Phoenix, Ariz.)
8:07 p.m. ET
TBS
Game 5 (if necessary)
Saturday, Oct. 21
Chase Field (Phoenix, Ariz.)
8:07 p.m. ET
TBS
Game 6 (if necessary)
Monday, Oct. 23
Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia, Pa.)
5:07 p.m. ET
TBS
Game 7 (if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia, Pa.)
8:07 p.m. ET
TBS
Every game of the NLCS will be broadcast on TBS, so be sure to tune into that channel if you have cable or satellite. You can also stream it on Watch TBS, which you can utilize by signing in with your cable or satellite account information.
But for those of you who don't have cable or satellite and are looking to stream it, there are some services that carry the TBS channel. Those streaming services include Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV,YouTube TV, and MAX.