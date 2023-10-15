NLCS tickets: How much does it cost to get in?
How much money does it cost to get into the National League Championship Series?
The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks have emerged from the NLDS over two of the MLB's best regular season teams. This has created a matchup between two teams that were once underdogs and have since turned into powerhouses themselves.
That's created a big buildup to this series between two of MLB's hottest teams. With fan bases as loyal as these two teams have, the outpour of support will be incredible throughout the entire series.
Each game will likely sell out rather quickly. But how much do tickets cost to attend these highly anticipated games?
Ticket prices for Phillies hosted NLCS games
The tickets for the four games in Philadelphia are much more expensive than any of the other three hosts in the playoffs. To attend one of these games, it's going to cost you at least $350, that being for the cheapest ticket possible to a Game 1 or 2.
To attend a potential Game 7 would cost a fan a minimum of $600, with the potential to increase throughout the series.
For one of the nicer seats, fans will be paying thousands of dollars to take place in the atmosphere that's going to come together in Philadelphia over the next few weeks. The average ticket price is incredibly higher for Phillies-hosted games than any other.
Ticket prices for Diamondbacks hosted NLCS games
I understand how overwhelming those prices for the games in Philadelphia seem. But the prices in Arizona are much tamer, resulting in the average fan being much more likely to be able to attend the games in Arizona.
The three games in Arizona have an average ticket price of less than $100 for the cheap, standing-room-only ticket to the games. This price tag is the cheapest of any of the four hosts left in the postseason.