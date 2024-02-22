No Cap: Kirk Cousins’ Vikings teammate rushes to QB's defense over day off critique
Ahead of his pending free agency, players on the Minnesota Vikings have Kirk Cousins' back, both on and off the field.
By Lior Lampert
Amid his pending unrestricted free agency, rumors continue to swirl around quarterback Kirk Cousins. Will he return to the Minnesota Vikings? Or, will he hit the open market and ultimately take his talents elsewhere?
Several Vikings players have publicly stated their desire to continue playing with Cousins in Minnesota, including offensive tackle Brian O’Neill, running back Alexander Mattison, and the dynamic wide receiver duo of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.
However, one former Viking seems less enthusiastic about the prospect of retaining Cousins — offensive lineman Alex Boone.
“...When the quarterback of the team comes out and is like: ‘Well, I take Tuesdays off cause I need personal time,’ I was really offended when he said that,” Boone said during a recent podcast episode of OLine Committee. “I think everybody on the team was probably like: ‘This is bulls***'."
Yikes. That is not what you want to hear from, especially as you look to re-sign with the team you both played together for.
During the Netflix documentary Quarterback, where fans were given a behind-the-scenes look at the everyday lives of NFL signal-callers like Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, and Marcus Mariota, one shocking development came to light.
Cousins doesn’t participate in practice one day per week, or even show up to his team’s facility for that matter – a practice he instilled roughly eight years ago to give himself a 24-hour time period where he can “truly rest.”
While Boone (and allegedly everybody on the roster) isn’t thrilled about Cousins’ decision to take off Tuesdays, one teammate jumped to his defense.
Vikings teammate calls cap on Kirk Cousins take made by former o-lineman
“Cap,” Vikings safety Josh Metellus replied in response to Boone’s comments, keeping it short and simple. Metellus respects Cousins and his decision and isn’t afraid to make it known.
Did Boone get ahead of himself by saying the entire team was rubbed the wrong way by Cousins’ actions? Metellus’ comments and the public support from other teammates stating their desire to have Cousins back as their franchise quarterback leads us to believe otherwise.
Should Cousins sitting out of practice once a week deter the Vikings from making a lucrative multi-year commitment to him this offseason?