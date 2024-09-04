No one was more right about Florida State's downfall than Paul Finebaum
The Florida State Seminoles are 0-2 out of the gate after back-to-back ACC losses. Ranked No. 10 overall going into the season, FSU lost to upstart Georgia Tech on a game-winning field goal in Ireland, then dropped their U.S. season debut against Boston College this past weekend. Not how 'Noles fans drew it up.
Florida State officially sued the ACC after last season's heartbreaking conclusion, which saw the undefeated conference champs miss out on the College Football Playoff in favor of one-loss Alabama. The Seminoles want a better competitive platform for their program and a chance to rake in more cash.
Of course, it's hard to mount a case that you're too good for the ACC when you can't beat the ACC's middleweights. It's not like this was concocted as some hardcore start to the campaign for FSU. Tech has some juice, as does BC apparently, but the Seminoles were supposed to waltz through their first couple ACC games unscathed.
Instead, Florida State is unranked while the Yellow Jackets vault to No. 23 in the nation. Oof.
If only somebody had seen this coming. Oh wait, Paul Finebaum did. ESPN's foremost college football personality uncorked what, at the time, was a controversial preseason take about the Seminoles' competitive odds. In hindsight, maybe he was right on the money.
Paul Finebaum looks like a genius for predicting Florida State's demise
Finebaum proclaimed that Florida State "used up too many tears" complaining about their postseason snub. That is obviously not the direct cause of FSU's demise, but it's a great stinger — a proper takedown of the ACC's most entitled program.
Lo and behold, all of Finebaum's warnings — the potential to get caught in a "run-of-the-mill" ACC game, the uneven QB play of D.J. Uiagalelei, the substantial overhaul of FSU's defensive personnel — have been proven correct. Even sooner than even he expected, probably.
The Seminoles look like a complete joke. It's still early in the season, so Mike Norvell has time to turn things around. Florida State probably finishes this campaign stronger than it began. It would be hard not to. But, through just two weeks, the idea of FSU finishing the season unranked is wholly believable. A tough schedule is on the docket for the Seminoles, including Clemson, Miami, and Notre Dame in a five-week period. Forget the playoffs. Let's make sure FSU actually makes a bowl game this season.
The 12-team playoff was installed, in part, to assuage malcontents like FSU, who felt jilted by the selection committee. It's impossible to pick four teams of unanimously acceptable quality. The same issues will manifest with the 12-team pool, but at least the very best teams are safe from misfortune.
Ironically, Florida State (almost definitely) won't benefit from the new format this season. It feels like karma of a kind. Finebaum certainly appears to feel that way. The Seminoles absolutely should have been in the playoffs last season, but it's hard not to laugh at their present demise. That is, unless you're a Seminoles fan. In that case... my sincerest apologies.