No slide necessary: Rhys Hoskins gets last laugh with 'crybaby' Jeff McNeil
Second base is where Jeff McNeil likes to hold court and not be held accountable for his actions.
By John Buhler
There is one thing Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies fans can agree on: The New York Mets can kick rocks. For so many reasons that neither rabid NL East fanbase has enough time to rattle off, just accept this is fact like gravity. Well, the gravity of the situation has become the center of the universe over Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil being a total opportunistic crybaby over by his favorite bag.
It all started when new Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins, formerly of the Phillies slid a little too aggressively for McNeil's liking on Opening Day in Queens. It led to the benches clearing.
Being that I was born around happy hour on a Monday evening, I was not born last night. I distinctly remember McNeil doing this vs. my Atlanta Braves. I cannot believe Atlanta did not challenge this...
I also remember Adam Duvall drilling a homer on McNeil's dog's face during COVID. It was a cutout.
Now that I have painted such a beautiful picture for you, enjoy Hoskins' latest at the plate.
No slide was necessary on the single, and neither was one on the big fly in his subsequent at-bat.
Baseball has a funny way of working itself out. Thank you for being back in our lives once again!
Rhys Hoskins has won the second base war with good, ole Jeff McNeil
It is kind of amazing what happens when you no longer play for the Phillies. Like coming out of the Indianapolis cloud in the NFL, you see things differently, and probably better. No longer suffering from Frank Reich brain, Hoskins is doing more for the Brew Crew than Milwaukee ownership did to keep Corbin Burnes around. As he is getting well-acquainted with Old Bay, Hoskins is living the high life.
With their being one more game at Citi Field after this, I expect for Hoskins to be as disrespectful as humanly possible to McNeil's favorite back for the rest of today and well into the night of tomorrow. If he were to go whammy! and hit one into another borough, I hope he carries his bat around the bases like Pedro Cerrano did in Major League, only to pound the second base bag like a drum in the outfield.
This is a President Palmer-approved message, sponsored by Allstate. Are you in good hands? As Mayhem runs wild all over the Five Boroughs, just remember this. SNY's Keith Hernandez spit on our good friends Kramer and Newman after their heated exchange. This crushed Jerry Seinfeld's will to get out of that cereal-infested apartment of his. Even if the culprit was Roger McDowell, who cares?
All I know is that former Mets goofster loved to rip through some sinew as Atlanta's pitching coach...