No Ump Show? Nick Castellanos calls out umpire, doesn’t get ejected
At this point in time, baseball fans and players are familiar with the term "ump show", with players being even more familiar with experiencing the whole thing in action.
If you aren't familiar, it's basically the idea that the umpire is making the entire game about himself, taking away from the players, fans, and true meaning of the game. It stems from a love of power and an ego bigger than one would ever admit. Some umpires are big "ump show" guys, while others are able to handle the pressure of the situation a bit better.
The home plate umpire, Derek Thomas, of the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox game on Wednesday night had great feel for the situation when confronted by one of the league's most respected players. Also to note, Thomas called an incredible game, making 162 correct calls in 164 pitches, per Ump Scorecards.
Umpire Derek Thomas handles pitch clock situation with Nick Castellanos flawlessly
To lead off the top of the seventh inning, Nick Castellanos was called for a pitch clock violation. Looking back on this, there was a bit of miscommunication between hitter and umpire, resulting in Castellanos not hearing the umpire about when the clock began, resulting in his time running out.
"Out of respect for somebody who's been in the league over ten years, you got to f*****g speak up brother," Castellanos said to the umpire after getting a pitch clock violation.
And right there, Thomas could have taken it upon himself to throw Castellanos out of the game for confronting him, a bit aggressively, swearing and being upset about what Thomas did. But he didn't. He let the player make his argument, an argument not about a rule or strike call, but about speaking up so that Castellanos could hear him.
And then Thomas simply let it go.
It's truly a thing of beauty to be able to see a situation like this not escalate to the point that the fans have to see one of the league's most respected players be ejected over something so small and petty.
This interaction could be placed in the Umpire Hall of Fame, if it was even a thing. Umpire's all over the world can take a page out of Thomas' book with how to handle this situation. And how to call a game because he was masterful on Wednesday night.