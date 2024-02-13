3 teams that need to trade for Noah Hanifin right now
With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, these three teams should trade for Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin right now.
The Calgary Flames have been playing their best hockey of the season, winning four in a row before losing to the Rangers on Monday night in the final game of their four-game road trip. Calgary's improved play has the team just three points out of a playoff spot, but with the teams they're chasing having games in hand, their chances of making the playoffs are slim at best.
With that in mind, the Flames have already made a pair of in-season trades, both with the Vancouver Canucks, involving key players from their team. Both Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm were traded to the Canucks, and there could be more.
The Flames have several veterans on their roster that playoff contenders will want, with Noah Hanifin ranking as not only potentially the most valuable Oiler available, but one of the best players who could be traded at the deadline. Hanifin is set to be a free agent at the end of the season. With Calgary likely not making the playoffs, they're better off trading him than losing him for nothing. If Hanifin is indeed moved, these three teams should go out and get him.
3. The Lightning have a sudden need for Noah Hanifin
It's been a bit of a down year for the Tampa Bay Lightning who sit at 28-20-5, third in the Atlantic Division just barely hanging onto a playoff spot. They've played pretty well of late, winning seven of their last ten, but were dealt a crushing blow when defenseman Mikhail Sergachev fractured both the tibia and fibula in his left leg. With Sergachev out indefinitely, the Lightning should go out and get another defenseman.
Sergachev is the team's clear-cut second-best defenseman behind Victor Hedman. Now, it's on Lightning GM Julien BriseBois to ensure that Darren Raddysh isn't Tampa Bay's second-highest-scoring defenseman for much longer.
Bringing in Hanifin who has nine goals and 20 assists for 29 points in 53 games this season, would provide a necessary boost. They can either pair him with Hedman or put Hanifin on the second line. The fact that Hanifin is an impending free agent means that the Lightning won't have to give up a monster haul and should have enough to get added forward depth as well.