NBA Twitter hate watches Noah Lyles secure world's fastest man title
By Mark Powell
If the 100-meter gold at the Olympics is used to determine the world's fastest man, Noah Lyles is him. Lyles is notorious for talking...a lot of smack. This isn't new, as Lyles frequently backs up his boasting. At the Paris Olympics, Lyles failed in his quest to win the 200-meter gold. However, his true test was in the 100 meters, which he won by a nose, quite literally.
Lyles had a lot of ground to make up in very little time. As one of the best finishers in the sport, Lyles is notorious for his closing speed. Despite a valiant effort by Kishane Thompson of Jamaica, who held the lead until the last possible moment, Lyles was able to beat him out by several thousandths of a second.
The 27-year-old Lyles congratulated Thompson after the race, waiting on a photo finish that took all too long to appear on-screen. Upon winning, Lyles pointed to the camera and told all Americans what he's been saying all along: I told you so.
Why do NBA fans dislike Noah Lyles?
The majority of Americans were thrilled Lyles took home gold on Sunday night in Paris. The key word in that statement is most.
NBA fans have a love-hate relationship with Lyles. On the one hand, he's one of the best athletes of his generation. On the other, he doesn't consider the Boston Celtics -- or any team which wins the NBA title -- to be world champions. After the World Championships in Budapest a year ago, Lyles unleashed a quote that makes sense as it pertains to track and field, but not necessarily basketball.
"You know the thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have 'world champion' on their head," Lyles said. "World champion of what? The United States? Don't get me wrong, I love the U.S. at times, but that ain't the world...We are the world."
NBA fans had a field day with such a statement for obvious reasons. The Celtics aren't losing to a professional basketball team in Turkey. Next question.
NBA fans didn't want Noah Lyles to win gold
If there were any group of Americans rooting against Lyles, it was NBA fans. The tweets would have been impeccable. Unfortunately for them, however, Lyles lived up to the hype and held up his end of the bargain, winning gold by the narrowest of margins.
All we can do is respect the hustle. When Lyles says he's the world's fastest man, he has the tape to back it up.