Nolan Arenado's concerning comments could be a shot at Busch Stadium, Cardinals
By Austin Owens
Nolan Arenado is at the top of the list of current MLB third baseman. The right-handed slugger is an eight-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger Award winner, 10-time Gold Glove winner and six-time Platinum Glove winner. While Arenado has all the individual accolades of a Hall of Famer, he is lacking what every player dreams of: postseason success.
Arenado spent his first eight seasons with the Colorado Rockies before joining the St. Louis Cardinals back in 2021. The Cardinals convinced Arenado that St. Louis was a place that he could finally compete for a World Series. Here we are four years later and it has not come close to fruition.
Arenado's recent comments sounds like an excuse as to why this may be.
Nolan Arenado seems to call out Busch Stadium
Going from playing half of your home games at Coors Field to any other ballpark can be a major adjustment. Baseballs tend to carry much further due to the higher altitude in Colorado. Now that Nolan Areando has spent four seasons with the Cardinals, it sounds like he could be a little homesick so to speak.
"I think I could help this team more, but in our ballpark, you don't necessarily get rewarded for hitting the ball good. That's always tough."
On the surface, this comment sounds far from harmful but when you dig a little deeper some questions begin to arise. Arenado's performance in St. Louis compared to Colorado is not really all that different as he has put together a respectfully consistent career.
In his 8 seasons with the Rockies, the third baseman was a .293 hitter with 235 HR. Over the last four seasons with the red birds, Arenado's average has dipped down to .270 but he has still blasted 106 long balls.
It is very interesting that Arenado has made this claim when his power numbers are not far off from his first eight seasons in the big leagues. Could he be implying that the lack of success he has had with the Cardinals has inspired him to look elsewhere?
Arenado is signed with St. Louis through the 2027 season when he will be 37 years of age. It is quite possible over the next season or two if the Cardinals are unable to make some noise in October that we could be talking about Nolan Arenado hitting the trading block.