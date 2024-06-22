Nolan Arenado's exits first Cardinals game after HBP with new concerning injury
Back in the lineup after a HBP in Miami, St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado had to exit Saturday's game against the Giants because of an injury.
Arenado left the game in the top of the eight because of left forearm discomfort, the team announced. He missed Thursday's game because of a right elbow contusion so it would seem the injuries are unrelated.
The timing is just unfortunate.
Nolan Arenado injury update: Cardinals 3B exits with forearm discomfort
Arenado grounded out to begin the bottom of the seventh. It wasn't immediately clear if the discomfort began then or built up during the game. Either way, it's a huge concern.
Forearm issues can turn out to be quite serious. Everyone in St. Louis will be crossing their fingers until Oli Marmol can give a positive update. He has been largely available since joining the Cardinals in 2021, playing more than 144 games each season.
Arenado was 0-for-3 with a walk on the day. Like many other Cardinals, he's not having his strongest season but he's still a key part of St. Louis' hopes of overcoming their slow start. His absence would be felt if it extends longer than just a few days.
The best-case scenario is that Arenado's exit was more precautionary than anything. STL had a decent lead in place so keeping him in wasn't strictly necessary.
Jose Fermin took Arenado's place at third base with the Cardinals leading 9-4. They closed out the game for a win to step above .500.
On the plus side, Marmol reported Michael Siani had negative X-rays after bruising his ribs on a diving catch, per John Denton of MLB.com.