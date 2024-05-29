Nolan Gorman shuts Reds fan up with one massive swing
By Curt Bishop
The St. Louis Cardinals responded in a big way on Tuesday after a series opening loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
The bats woke up and broke out for a seven-run onslaught that led St. Louis to a 7-1 victory over Cincinnati, which put them just one game under the .500 mark and helped them gain a game on the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.
Nolan Gorman helped carry the load for St. Louis, hitting a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning. He originally attempted to bunt to move Dylan Carlson into scoring position, but it went foul.
As the ball went foul, a fan yelled, "You got to bunt it fair next time!" But one pitch later, he put the fan back in his place with his bomb.
Reds fan heckles Cardinals' Nolan Gorman, who responds with a bomb
Gorman wasn't about to let the fan have the last laugh. And all it took was one pitch for him to rectify his mistake and put the fan in his place. Simply put, there was no need to bunt it fair the next time, or to bunt at all. The fan poked the bull and got the horns.
That was enough to put the game out of reach and lead the Cardinals to an important win on Tuesday against the Reds. Nolan Arenado also homered in Tuesday's win.
On another note, it also appears that Gorman is starting to come around after a tough start to 2024. The home run was his ninth of the year, and in his last 15 games, he owns an average of .311 and has homered five times.
But putting this fan back in his place was simply the icing on the cake for Gorman as he helped power the Cards to a key victory.