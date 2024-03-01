5 Non-Power 5 women's college basketball stars to watch in conference play
The biggest teams in the biggest conferences get the spotlight but these mid-major stars are ready to break out in conference tournaments this week.
We know the excitement that comes with conference tournament time. Seeing the first buzzer-beater of March or watching a not-so-likely team punch their ticket into the Big Dance for the first time is always a sight to behold. We always know the guaranteed participants in the Power Five conferences, but the mid-majors and non-P5s always steal the show.
From Jackson State going with LSU just a few years back to help bring the first HBCU athlete to the league in two decades, to Princeton’s Cinderella run, it is always a treat to see the best of the best make their statement. Even better, we see the standout athletes from these conferences show their talent and prowess on a national stage. So it’s time to give some of these ladies their flowers. Here are five Non-Power-5 stars who should be getting a bouquet this month.
1. McKenna Hofschild, Colorado State
Coming in as the fifth-highest scorer in the NCAA with 23.3 points per game, CSU’s McKenna Hofschild is electric. It’s rare to see someone of Hofschild's caliber for many reasons — she’s 5-foot-2, she’s in her fifth year, and finally, she’s ranked top-10 in five statistical categories nationally. She was able to lead the Rams to an 8-0 start for the season, averaging 22 points in that timeframe and posting a notable 37-point game against Air Force in January.
Hofschild is reminiscent of another Ram that came out of Colorado State many years ago. They don’t wear the same number, but Hofschild is channeling her inner Becky Hammon, even racking up the exact award named in her honor. It really can’t get better than that. CSU sits at a record of 18-9 and 9-7 in the Mountain West. They have some work to do to get into the tournament but Hofschiled is ready to impress.
2. Savannah Wheeler, Middle Tennessee
The Blue Raiders stand unscathed in conference play and they’re on track to make another run in the C-USA tournament in Huntsville. A 13-0 winning streak secured the regular season title, putting MTSU on track to collect another shot at March Madness glory again. With MTSU losing Kseniya Malashka after being drafted to the WNBA, it was time for Savannah Wheeler to step up, and what better time to tap into Wheeler than now?
The fifth-year guard finished with 15 points versus then-ranked No. 6 Colorado. Before that, Wheeler also finished the 2022-23 season averaging 42 percent from the field and shooting 87 percent from the charity stripe. This year, it’s more of the same for Wheeler, playing 37 minutes and averaging 17.4 points per game. Being ranked top of the conference in five stat categories, the Boyd County native is still rolling. So far, her campaign has been one of a kind, only time will tell how the remainder of the season pans out for her.
3. Diamond Johnson, Norfolk State
Johnson has had a hell of a campaign in her first year as a Spartan, surpassing 1000 career points, helping her team to a 21-5 record, and leading the conference with a 10-1 record going into tournament play. The former Wolfpack Guard came with many accolades under her belt, including a Naismith Watch List nod and a WBCA All-America Finalist. Johnson comes into the final part of the regular season with a 20-point, five-rebound average and 62 steals total.
Johnson has been highly favored as another HBCU prospect to be selected in the WNBA draft if she declares. The topic of discussion is where the Spartans will be come the big dance. Being ranked fifth in the nation in scoring defense and seventh in turnovers per game, NSU is likely to give any team they face a challenge. Expect not only a guaranteed bid for Norfolk State but also a statement in the MEAC tournament.
4. Lauren Bevis, High Point
High Point has always been a great team to watch through the regular season, but as far as NCAA tournament appearances are concerned, they’re far and few. They've had some top players, including Cheyenne Parker, who won the 2011 Big South Defensive Player of the Year, but Bevis might be the best of the bunch. This year, High Point totes the top spot in the conference with a record of 12-2 and a home record of 10-4. The Big South can go anyway this season, but it looks like Lauren Bevis could be the deciding factor in the tournament.
Bevis leads the conference in points per game, 3-point percentage, total 3s, and 3-pointers per game. It makes her a guaranteed player to watch for in Charlotte this year. Bevis is also a two-time Player of the Week in the conference and a guaranteed all-tournament team honoree. Bevis is no stranger to March Madness, having an appearance at a prior school, Gardner-Webb. While there, she shot 38 percent from beyond the arc for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.
5. Khari Clark, Stony Brook
With an intimidating name like the Seawolves, you should be at the top of the conference and have an immaculate record. Stony Brook has done that with a 0.875 win percentage and the best record in the conference, led by center Khari Clark. Clark is in her fifth year, averaging nearly 16 points per game and seven rebounds. Not only that, but she leads the conference in field goals and field goal percentage.
Recently, Clark has been able to help the Seawolves to a notable victory over Elon, where they held their opponents to 32 points.
Clark, who’s in her first year with Stony Brook and fifth year overall, is looking to go out with a bang. Not only are the Seawolves 21-3 before going into the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament but this year could be the year they punch their ticket further and into March Madness.