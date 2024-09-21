North Carolina fans in shambles with Tar Heels getting embarrassed by James Madison
By John Buhler
All 3-0 records should be viewed differently. While the North Carolina Tar Heels did have a perfect record through their first three games, the bottom fell out of the wet paper bag in the worst way possible. North Carolina got all of its teeth kicked in during the first half of its Week 4 home game vs. the James Madison Dukes. JMU is an elite Sun Belt program, but UNC had been an ACC contender!
Down 53-21 at halftime at home, everybody sporting Carolina blue wants the second Mack Brown era to end yesterday. Geoff Collins' defense looks to be as worthless as his predecessor Gene Chizik's was for years. Factor in how big of a punching bag he was at his former employer of Georgia Tech, and I don't know what he is going to do after this. Brown is so cooked, and he needs to retire!
While UNC did hold on after Max Johnson got hurt in the Week 1 opener at Minnesota, the Tar Heels simply did not have depth behind their transfer portal castoff quarterback. Conner Harrell had been the starter, but Jacolby Criswell got the start on Saturday. Bob Chesney just took over in Harrisonburg, but the Dukes do not look like they are skipping a beat after Curt Cignetti's departure.
All the while, Tar Heel fans are melting down in spectacular fashion over their sorry football team.
It is not if, but a matter of when, Bubba Cunningham, or someone else, must replace Brown at UNC.
North Carolina fans are so done with Mack Brown after JMU collapse
Look. James Madison is one of the best Group of Five programs in the country. The Dukes' ability to not only effectively transition from FCS to FBS, but to be an immediate factor in the ultra-competitive league that is the Sun Belt is something worth studying. They lose one head coach after another to a bigger and better job, but the Dukes still find ways to keep the good times rolling on the football field.
As for North Carolina, we need to close the book on the second chapter of Brown leading the team in Chapel Hill before it is too late. Let the man retire in dignity. He has already done so much for this school. For as great at the Tar Heels were at times when Drake Maye and Sam Howell were his quarterbacks, this team cannot play a lick of defense, and it shows. They need a new voice in charge.
While my FanSided.com colleague and False Start co-host Cody Williams will be doing cartwheels in the streets if his beloved UNC Tar Heels hire Jamey Chadwell away from Liberty, I think they can do better. The right head-coaching target for the Tar Heels could, and will emerge, as the season progresses. For now, the Tar Heels must hold on for dear life if they want a shot at a bowl game now.
The only saving grace in Chapel Hill is things are going just about as badly over in Raleigh now, too.