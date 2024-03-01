North Carolina Sports Betting Pre-Registration: Five Offers to Claim $500 in Bonuses
The five best North Carolina sports betting pre-registration launch promos offer a $500 bonus and more!
The legalization of sports betting in North Carolina is upon us, and while books can't start accepting bets until March 11, Friday March 1 marked the launch of pre-registration. Users in North Carolina can start signing up for licensed sportsbooks.
The books are celebrating the occasion with some really incredible promo offers. These are limited-time deals that will expire on the 11th, and most books will let you claim both their pre-registration promo and their launch bonus. That means North Carolina bettors need to act quickly to sign up for any sportsbooks they're interested in so they don't miss out on these exclusive offers.
We're here to help you out, outlining the top five pre-registration promo offers. You're eligible to claim as many of these as you'd like, and if you claim all five you'll have a free $500 in bonuses plus some nice profit boosts to go with it.
North Carolina Sports Betting Pre-Registration Promos
Each book is offering its spin on a pre-registration bonus, but you'll notice some similarities between them. I'll walk you through each one.
FanDuel Sportsbook
FanDuel's pre-registration bonus is a free $100, and it's about as simple an offer as you'll see. Just sign up through this exclusive FanSided link, and when betting launches on the 11th you'll have a $100 bonus in your account. You don't even need to place a deposit to unlock this bonus, but if you deposit and bet $5+ on launch day you'll also get an extra $200 in bonuses.
DraftKings Sportsbook
DraftKings and FanDuel are offering essentially the same promo. Sign up for DraftKings through this link to unlock that first $100 (make sure to complete the registration process and verify your account). Then on launch day, DraftKings will also give you an extra $200 bonus for depositing and placing a $5 bet.
BetMGM
BetMGM isn't offering that launch-day wrinkle that FanDuel and DraftKings are, but they have the biggest free pre-registration bonus in the group. Sign up through the exclusive FanSided link and verify your account to automatically receive a $200 bonus when betting officially launches.
Bet365
Bet365 doesn't join in the "free" offers, but it's a great pre-registration bonus nonetheless. Sign up and deposit $10+ through this link to unlock a $100 bonus on launch day. Then, like on FanDuel and DraftKings, betting $5 on launch day will earn you an additional $100 bonus.
Caesars Sportsbook
Caesars has the most unique pre-registration bonus of the group. To claim the offer you must sign up (use this FanSided link) with bonus code FANSIDEDDBL to make sure you unlock the offer by March 11. Then if you place a cash wager of at least $1 on launch day you will unlock seven 100% profit boosts. These boosts double the profit you stand to earn on any given bet. So a $10 wager to win $50 would instead pay out $100 with the boost.
Pre-Registration Bonus Summary
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Bet365
Caesars
Promotion launch
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
Bonus offer
$100 free
$100 free
$200 free
$100 free
7 100% profit boosts
Sign-up link
Minimum deposit
None
None
None
$10
$1
Minimum bet
None
None
None
None
$1
Additional launch offer
Bet $5, get $200
Bet $5, get $200
None
Bet $5, get $200
TBD