Norwich City vs. Leeds United: Championship TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Last season, Leeds United were America's team as they had Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson on their roster. They also had Jesse Marsch as their manager. However, the USMNT interest has now turned to Norwich City with Josh Sargent starring for the Canaries.
Sargent missed a large chunk of this season due to an ankle injury. However, he has still managed 16 goals and two assists in 26 games in the Championship this campaign. He is now playing in his favoured center-forward position -- now that Teemu Pukki has moved on to MLS with Minnesota United.
Sargent had to pull out of the latest USMNT roster due to injury. His replacement Haji Wright went on to score twice against Jamaica in the Nations League semifinals. Wright has also had an impressive campaign this season in the Championship scoring 16 goals, with seven assists in 44 games. Unfortunately, his Coventry City side missed out on the playoffs as they finished ninth.
If Norwich can get past Leeds over the two-legged semifinal then they will play either West Bromwich Albion or Southampton for a place in the Premier League. Sargent's record in English soccer's top flight is two goals and one assist in 26 games. He will be eager to improve this but first his Norwich side must get there.
Norwich City lineup predictions
- Angus Gunn
- Jack Stacey
- Shane Duffy
- Benjamin Gibson
- Sam McCallum
- Jacob Lungi Sorensen
- Kenny McLean
- Gabriel Sara
- Marcelino Nunez
- Borja Sainz
- Josh Sargent
Leeds United lineup predictions
- Illan Meslier
- Sam Byram
- Joe Rodon
- Ethan Ampadu
- Junior Firpo
- Ilia Gruev
- Glen Kamara
- Wilfried Gnonto
- Georginio Rutter
- Crysencio Summerville
- Joel Piroe
How to watch Norwich City vs. Leeds United in the Championship playoffs
- Date: Sunday, May. 12
- Start Time: 07:00 a.m. ET
- Location: Norwich, England
- Stadium: Carrow Road
- TV info: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Supporters can watch this Championship match on ESPN+.