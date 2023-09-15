Not So Sunny in Philadelphia: A.J. Brown throws mini-tantrum over Eagles' usage
In the Eagles' Week 2 game against the Vikings, wide receiver A.J. Brown looked visibly frustrated on the sidelines.
By Kristen Wong
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown's social media handle might be "Always Open," but he's not always targeted. Brown found that out the hard way in Philly's Thursday night matchup against the Vikings in Week 2.
Just a year ago, Brown's blockbuster trade to the Eagles made the ex-Titan the next big thing in Philly. In his first season with the Eagles, Brown went for a career-high 88 catches for 1,496 yards and also led the team with 145 targets.
At the start of the 2023 season, it appears as though the Eagles' darling former first-rounder, DeVonta Smith, is leapfrogging Brown as the top WR1. In Week 1, the two wideouts were targeted the same number of times (10), but in Week 2 against the VIkings, Smith was more often on the receiving end of the bigger plays.
In the fourth quarter of the game, Smith has four catches for 131 yards and one touchdown. Prior to Brown's sideline altercation, both Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert were ahead of Brown in targets, and that may have rubbed the Pro Bowler the wrong way.
Eagles WR A.J. Brown appears unhappy with his scheme usage
In the video above, Brown can be seen arguing with quarterback Jalen Hurts and his coaches. The audio isn't available, so one can only assume that Brown was laying into Hurts for not targeting him when he was open.
Brown, who has four catches for 29 yards, caught a short touchdown earlier in the game but it was called back due to an Eagles' holding penalty.
On another drive, Vikings corner Akayleb Evans arguably got away with a DPI on Brown that would have been a deep touchdown.
The Eagles are currently holding a two-score lead in the fourth quarter, 34-21, with D'Andre Swift running it in for the latest security touchdown. What appeared to be a sweeping blowout against the Vikings has turned into something of a close game. And what appears to be hostility within the Eagles' offensive group could in fact mean nothing.
It may be a bubbling storyline to keep track of throughout the season, though.