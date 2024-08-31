Nothing beats Lee Corso dancing a jig during Texas A&M-Notre Dame head gear pick
Lee Corso picked the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to beat the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.
But this is Lee Corso, so he didn't just make the pick. He did it in style.
The first headgear pick of the 2024 College GameDay slate indeed went in Notre Dame's favor. Let's be real though, it went in all of our favor.
Guided by Notre Dame's Leprechaun mascot, Corso did a jig with lighter toes than you'd expect from an 89-year-old man.
This is pure college football pageantry:
Lee Corso's Week 1 headgear pick was everything we love about Lee Corso
There's a reason Corso is a living legend. While some have questioned if he should retire, it's harder to argue he's not worth having on GameDay when he delivers a moment like that.
This is why College GameDay is must-watch. This is why college football is a unique and joyous experience. This is why we all love Corso.
The only people with any right to dislike that moment are wearing Texas A&M maroon.
That's fair enough. The Fighting Irish are the enemy in College Station for the time being. In the words of Kendrick Lamar: Aggies hate the way that they walk, the way that they talk, the way that they dress.
Unfortunately for them, Corso happened to dress in a Leprechaun costume.
Opinions on whether that pick will be correct are mixed. The unranked Aggies are favored over the No. 7 Irish. New Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko will look to make a statement in his debut against the quarterback he left behind at Duke. Said quarterback, Rile Leonard, and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman will look to begin a playoff push with a primetime victory.
Corso and GameDay got Week 1 of the college football slate off right. We'll see what the football itself brings.