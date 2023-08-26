What channel is the Notre Dame game on today?
In one of the biggest games being played during Week 0, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on the traditional rival Navy Midshipmen overseas at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
By John Buhler
Here is how you can watch the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Navy Midshipmen on TV.
In one of the very best games taking place during Week 0, the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will square off with the traditional rival Navy Midshipmen overseas.
Yes, the latest installment of this annual rivalry will take place in Dublin, Ireland. This is not the first time the Golden Domers and the Midshipmen have met in Ireland, and it probably won't be the last. With this game being an odd-numbered year, that means Notre Dame will take the lead in terms of broadcasting rights, even if it is not a home game for the Irish. So what channel is this game airing on?
You can watch this college football game on NBC, just like you would for any Notre Dame home game.
Let's be totally honest here. There was no way NBC, or ESPN in an even-numbered year, would have let this Week 0 game not be available for the masses on basic television. This isn't some ridiculous No. 6 USC opening vs. San Jose State on the Pac-12 Network nonsense. Simply, if college football is going to be back in our lives, then let's have the games airing on places where everyone can watch!
It is a novel concept, but here we are... The good news is you don't have to do all that streaming stuff to watch Notre Dame this week. At some point down the line, there will be a game you have to watch over on Peacock, but for now, you can treat the latest Irish football game like you would pretty much any other in that glorious mid-afternoon window of theirs. It will be like coming home, but in Ireland!
Frankly, NBC is going to want a big number from this game because it is the marquee game of Week 0. Yes, USC faces San Jose State and Hawaii will take on Vanderbilt in a halfway rebuilt stadium in Nashville, but Irish vs. Midshipmen in Ireland is what it's all about! The only problem is that Marcus Freeman's team might wipe the floor with Brian Newberry's first squad since taking over in Annapolis.
The best part in all this is you should have next to no issues finding this game available over on NBC.