Notre Dame fans are relishing in Brian Kelly stumbling at LSU
Nobody likes the fact that Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers are 3-2 on the year more than Notre Dame fans.
By John Buhler
And just like that, Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers have, for all intents and purposes, been eliminated from the College Football Playoff... The Bayou Bengals' loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Magnolia Bowl, coupled with their Labor Day Weekend defeat to Florida State, pretty much ends it for them. While national independent Notre Dame was eliminated with the Ohio State loss, Irish fans are loving this!
Kelly may have guided LSU to Atlanta in his first season at the helm, but the Tigers won a down SEC West, got clobbered by eventual national champion Georgia and did not even go to a New Year's Six bowl in their four-loss campaign. Keep in mind the reason why Kelly left Notre Dame was for an easier entry point into the playoff at a program where winning national championships are the expectation.
Fate would have it, Notre Dame fans seem to be thoroughly enjoying watching Kelly lose games to worthy adversaries in the southeastern footprint. Although Notre Dame does not beat teams ranked inside of the top 10, they have Marcus Freeman at the helm, a man who is dapper, handsome and absolutely exceptional at his ability to pass off a chromosome. X or Y, it does not really matter to him.
I doubt if misery really does love company, but I can count two teams who are not playing for a national title out of the Power Five this year: Kelly's No. 23 Tigers and Freeman's No. 10 Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame fans love that Brian Kelly is struggling at LSU this season
Oliver Vandervoort of Slap the Sign did a great job of identifying how much Notre Dame fans love dumping on Kelly over on social media. He may be able to win 10 games annually, but he does not seem to be a good dude at his core.
I mean, he did make then-Central Michigan graduate assistants Matt LaFleur and Robert Saleh serve as valets at his Christmas party instead of inviting them to it.
While Kelly may have greater job security than his two NFL proteges, apparently, he and his family are not just getting started in Baton Rouge. He might be done winning yet, if you catch my drift. LSU may have already played a tough schedule as is, but the Tigers still have to play the likes of Missouri, Florida, Alabama and emerging regional rival Texas A&M the rest of the way. Smells like 8-4 to me...
Frankly, I do not think the Kelly experiment is going to live up to lofty expectations at LSU. He is not a young guy anymore. Not only that, but the three previous LSU head coaches in Nick Saban, Les Miles and Ed Orgeron all won national titles. Georgia had not become Georgia yet back in 2019. Kelly may be better with quarterbacks than Miles and Orgeron, but Joe Burrow ain't walking through that door.
Notre Dame fans may love to see Kelly struggle, but how about you beat a top-10 team for once?