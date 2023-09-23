Notre Dame fans scorch Ryan Day, Ohio State with savage GameDay signs
ESPN College GameDay was at South Bend for Week 4, and Notre Dame fans trolled Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day before their big game.
By Scott Rogust
Week 4 of the college football season is upon us, and it features perhaps the most stacked slate of games this year. Usually, the host of the biggest game of the week also welcomes the ESPN College GameDay crew. For Week 4, the popular ESPN pre-game show was in South Bend, Ind., for the gigantic Top 10 matchup between the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Recently, Ohio State has gotten the best of Notre Dame, but this year could be different. The Buckeyes aren't dominating opposing teams like in previous years, while the Fighting Irish have a top-tier quarterback in the nation in Sam Hartman. Could this be the first time that Notre Dame gets their first win over Ohio State in over 80 years?
Notre Dame fans on the South Bend campus were hyped for the game and decided to use signs to troll the Buckeyes and their head coach, Ryan Day.
Notre Dame-Ohio State GameDay Signs: Fighting Irish fans troll the Buckeyes, Ryan Day
There were some signs that could get the Notre Dame fans and anti-Ohio State fans to chuckle. But even former Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly is catching strays from the crowd at South Bend! Kelly, of course, left Notre Dame to be the head coach of the LSU Tigers before the 2021 season ended.
Last year, the Buckeyes got the best of the Fighting Irish, defeating them 21-10 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. In fact, Ohio State has won its past five meetings, two of them coming in the Fiesta Bowl (2006, 2016). The last time Notre Dame won this head-to-head matchup was back on Halloween 1936 by the score of 7-2.
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NBC.