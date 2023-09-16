What channel is Notre Dame playing on today, Sept. 16?
Notre Dame looks to gear up for next week's big game as they face Central Michigan in Week 3, but what channel are the Irish playing on?
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish made a statement last week. After beating up on Navy (albeit in Dublin) and Tennessee State to start the 2023 college football season, they went on the road to NC State. Despite adverse weather that caused a long delay, the Irish dominated.
Sam Hartman has clearly been a game-changer for the Fighting Irish after transferring to Notre Dame this offseason. But now one of the marquee games of the college football schedule this season, welcoming Ohio State to South Bend next week. Before that huge matchup, though, the Irish will first host Central Michigan in Week 3.
All things considered, this is likely going to be a tune-up game for the Irish. They won't want to put too much on tape for the Buckeyes to study. More importantly, they'll want to get the win and then get out of Week 3 as healthy as humanly possible.
But with the way college football TV rights and streaming rights have changed over recent years, some fans might be struggling to find what channel the Notre Dame game is on today, Sept. 16, for the contest against Central Michigan. Don't worry, though -- we have the answers for you.
What time and channel is Notre Dame playing on today, Sept. 16?
The Notre Dame game will be on Peacock with a kickoff and start time slated for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Irish have had a long-standing relationship with NBC in terms of media rights. As such, it's not been a bit of a surprise that several games have been on the network's streaming service, Peacock, over the past couple of seasons.
Peacock has also further expanded this season by showing a number of Big Ten games throughout the 2023 season too. But they'll be back with Notre Dame on Saturday in Week 3.
How to watch Notre Dame football on Peacock
For Notre Dame fans who haven't subscribed to Peacock, it's quite easy to be able to watch the game. Just go to the Peacock TV website and sign up for the service. Plans start at a reasonable $5.99 per month, which is all you would need to be able to watch the Irish play Central Michigan on Sept. 16. From there, open the app or website on any device, log in and the Notre Dame game should be one of the featured options at the top to watch. If not, there is a tab for "Sports" that will get you there as well.