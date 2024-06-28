Notre Dame-Michigan State rivalry returning for 2026, 2027 seasons
By John Buhler
I don't know if conference realignment played a part in it, but it is good to have one of the most storied college football rivalries you have probably forgotten about coming back in short order. That's right! Regional rivals Notre Dame and Michigan State will renew their football rivalry beginning in 2026 with a home-and-home. The 2026 game will be played in South Bend, the 2027 game in East Lansing.
To date, the Fighting Irish hold a sizable 47-29-1 lead over the Spartans, with two wins over Michigan State vacated from 2012 and 2013. Their first meeting dates back to 1897. From 1948 to 2013, these two teams played pretty much on an annual basis. While Michigan State dominated the rivalry from the 1950s and into early 1960s, Notre Dame owned the Spartans throughout most of the 1980s.
While they did play each other in 2016 and 2017 in a home-and-home, this game has not been a regular fixture in college football. The fact they have a trophy to play for in the Megaphone says everything you need to know about this rivalry. We can chalk this up to the Big Ten playing nine conference games, as well as Notre Dame having to play more ACC games as an associate member.
With the 2026 game being the 60th anniversary of "The Game of the Century", more power to them.
The Megaphone Trophy is sponsored by alumni groups from both respective universities in Detroit. Detroit is obviously the most populous city in Michigan, while Notre Dame hails from just outside the metropolis in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame may have a nationwide fanbase, but two of its strongest legions would be in great midwestern cities like Detroit and Chicago. This isn't shocking...
What is shocking to some extent is how quickly we have forgotten about this rivalry game. I specialize covering college football for a living, and these regional rivals have only played twice during my writing career that is coming up on a decade. I know that Notre Dame had to kick some regional rivalries to the curb upon its expanded ACC affiliation, but I forget the Michigan State one bit the dust.
Overall, we need more types of games like this in college football. We all want to see more Power Four games of great significance. Although it remains to be seen what Jonathan Smith will build in East Lansing, Marcus Freeman is entering year three on the job in South Bend with quite the upward trajectory. The Spartans may be rebuilding this year, but the Irish are feeling College Football Playoff.
With where both teams could be at two years from now, this rivalry game can't get here soon enough.