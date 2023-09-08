Notre Dame vs. NC State matchup history: Records, meetings, streaks
Here is what you need to know heading into Notre Dame's road game at North Carolina State.
By John Buhler
No, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish do not play the North Carolina State Wolfpack all that often on the college football field.
Despite being conference foes in pretty much all sports but college football, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have rarely played the North Carolina State Wolfpack in their rich football history.
Both schools are fresh off Week 1 victories over lesser opponents. NC State handled UConn in East Hartford in a game we all were wondering why it was even on the schedule. Notre Dame is 2-0 on the year and ranked No. 10 in the country. The Fighting Irish obliterated the Navy Midshipmen overseas in Ireland in Week 0 before cleaning the Tennessee State Tigers' clock last weekend over in South Bend.
So how many times have the Fighting Irish met the Wolfpack on the football field? Let's find out now!
Notre Dame vs. NC State: All-time series record, meetings, streaks
To date, the Golden Domers have only played the Wolfpack from Raleigh three times prior to their upcoming meeting on Saturday. NC State actually holds a 2-1 all-time series lead over Notre Dame. They first played each other in 2003 when Chuck Amato's NC State team led by Philip Rivers bested Tyrone Willingham's Notre Dame team led by a young Brady Quinn down in Jacksonville of all places.
NC State would win their second game in the series over the Irish in what may go down as Brian Kelly's worst moment. Yes, the former Notre Dame head coach asking for DeShone Kizer to throw the ball some 40 times in the middle of a hurricane in Raleigh was a tough scene back in 2016. That Notre Dame team was horrific. It was a fireable offense for Kelly, but he redeemed himself only a year later.
The Irish won the most recent game against the Wolfpack with Kelly's 2017 Notre Dame squad dominating Dave Doeren's NC State team 35-17 in South Bend. While Doeren remains, he will be squaring off with Marcus Freeman for the first time ever in Raleigh for series game No. 4. A win for Notre Dame would be nice, but expected. A win for NC State will have the Wolfpack ranked, obviously.
Kickoff from Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina will be at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sept. 9.