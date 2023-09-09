Notre Dame vs. NC State weather delay updates: When will game restart after lightning strikes?
Notre Dame and NC State had to leave the field due to lightning strikes in the area. We've got the latest updates on the delay.
No. 10 Notre Dame was in the middle of battling NC State when weather got in the way.
During the second quarter, lightning strikes in the area sent the game into a weather delay, forcing both teams off the field for the time being.
When will the game restart? We're tracking the latest updates.
Notre Dame vs. NC State weather delay updates: Restart time scheduled
This article will be updated as official announcements are provided.
UPDATE 2:10 p.m. ET: According to NC State guest services, the game is scheduled to restart at 2:35 p.m. ET.
According to Notre Dame's PR account, half time will be cut down to 15 minutes.
UPDATE 1:45 p.m. ET: No official update on a restart time has been given and it looks like it may be a long time before one will be announced. With another storm cell rolling through, Molly McGrath on the ESPN broadcast explained that the game will be postponed unless it can restart by midnight.
UPDATE 1:30 p.m. ET: How necessary was the lightning delay? The video board at Carter-Finley Stadium was struck by lightning.
The delay started just before 1:00 p.m. ET in Raleigh. Notre Dame held a 3-0 lead over the Wolfpack early in the second quarter.
According to ESPN, lightning strikes were within eight miles of the stadium, prompting the stoppage.
Obviously the first priority is making sure players and fans are kept safe. We can't control the weather and when it comes down to it, a lightning strike will always win.
In the meantime, fans can switch over to all the other great college football action around the country on Saturday.
Defense was the name of the game early between Notre Dame and NC State. Both teams had three possessions before the game went into a delay. The Wolfpack had to punt on each of theirs while the Fighting Irish went three-and-out on their first two drives before settling for a field goal on the third.
Sam Hartman was 5-of-8 for just 25 yards. He was sacked twice in the first quarter. On the ground, Jadarian Price had three carries for 23 yards.
NC State's Brennan Armstrong was 3-of-7 for 24 yards. Jordan Houston managed 15 yards on two carries.
When the game resumes, Notre Dame will have possession at the 20-yard line following a touchback with 14:45 remaining in the second quarter.
The Irish are touchdown favorites in the game but it's clear the Wolfpack are stiffer competition than Navy or Tennessee State.