Notre Dame vs. Purdue matchup history: Who leads the series?
By Scott Rogust
In Week 2 of the 2024 college football season, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish suffered one of the biggest upset losses in recent memory. Notre Dame, the No. 5 ranked team in the nation, lost to the Northern Illinois Huskies 16-14. With that, the Fighting Irish plummeted down to the No. 18 spot in the AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 3.
Notre Dame will look to put that monumental loss behind them and try to get back in the win column. Facing them are the Purdue Boilermakers, who are coming off of a bye week. They last played in Week 1, where they easily defeated Indiana State Sycamores 49-0.
Notre Dame and Purdue have a longstanding rivalry, considering both schools are located in Indiana. Both teams are set to play each other for the first time since 2021. So, which team holds the advantage in head-to-head meetings?
Notre Dame vs. Purdue matchup history
Notre Dame and Purdue faced off 85 times, and the former has dominated the head-to-head series. The Fighting Irish have picked up 57 wins, while the Boilermakers have just 26 victories. The two teams tied just once.
The Fighting Irish and Boilermakers first met in a football game back in 1896, where the latter team picked up a 28-22 win.
Purdue's longest winning streak against Notre Dame was three games (1958-60, 1967-69). As for Notre Dame, they had an 11-game winning streak from 1986 until 1996.
Notre Dame currently holds a six-game winning streak against Purdue. However, that was initially an eight-game winning streak, but their wins in 2012 and 2013 were 21 total victoriesvacated due to academic misconduct. Purdue is looking to win its first game against Notre Dame since 2007.
Notre Dame vs. Purdue takes place on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.