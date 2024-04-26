Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Here's everything you need to know to watch Nottingham Forest against Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend.
Manchester City defeated Brighton 4-0 this week to put them just one point behind the Premier League leaders Arsenal. Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand, so if they win their remaining matches then they will be the champions.
Kevin De Bruyne scored a fantastic diving header, while Phil Foden scored a brace and Julian Alvarez netted the other against the Seagulls. Erling Haaland missed the game through injury but City will hope to have him back for this weekend's fixture against Nottingham Forest.
Forest have been shrouded with controversy since they claimed that Stuart Attwell who was on VAR duty for their match with Everton should not have been there as he is a Luton Town fan.
From a USMNT perspective, Gio Reyna has now started Forest's last two matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton. Reyna got an assist against Wolves and was unlucky not to have won a penalty in the game with the Toffees.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side sit just above the relegation zone. They are just one point above Luton who occupy the last drop zone place. This weekend's fixture will be the toughest of their final four games. After the City game, they face Sheffield United, Chelsea and then Burnley.
Nottingham Forest lineup predictions
- Matz Sels
- Neco Williams
- Moussa Niakhate
- Murillo
- Ola Aina
- Nicolas Dominguez
- Danilo
- Gio Reyna
- Morgan Gibbs-White
- Callum Hudson-Odoi
- Chris Wood
Manchester City lineup predictions
- Ederson
- Kyle Walker
- Manuel Akanji
- Nathan Ake
- Josko Gvardiol
- Rodri
- Bernardo Silva
- Phil Foden
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Mateo Kovacic
- Julian Alvarez
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Apr. 28
- Start Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Nottingham, England
- Stadium: City Ground
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.