Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League live
Nottingham Forest play West Ham United in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Gio Reyna made his second substitute appearance for Nottingham Forest as they narrowly lost 3-2 to Newcastle United in the Premier League last weekend. However, the USMNT forward could be in line for his first start for the club this weekend as they take on West Ham United.
Forest are currently 16th in the Premier League and just two points above the relegation zone. They need to start picking up points if they are to avoid going down. Reyna could bring the creativity they desperately need to get them to win some games.
Forest's other USMNT player Matt Turner has now unfortunately been dropped. The goalkeeper has been replaced by Matz Sels who was signed in January.
They take on a West Ham side who have not won a game yet this year. David Moyes' team are now eighth in the Premier League and lost 6-0 to Arsenal last weekend. Many fans have turned on their manager and are calling for him to be sacked.
The defeat to the Gunners would have hurt, supporters were leaving at half time and Declan Rice got on the scoresheet against his former club. Credit must go to Rice for not celebrating, especially as the Hammers fans were booing him throughout the game.
West Ham will be looking to get back amongst the European places. They have had success in Europe over the last couple of seasons which includes them winning the Europa Conference League last year. However, they will not be able to finish in the top seven playing as they are right now.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United United in the Premier League
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 17
- Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
- Location: Nottingham, England
- Stadium: City Ground
- TV info: Peacock Premium
- Live Stream: Peacock Premium
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on Peacock Premium.