NRG Stadium capacity: How many people can fit in Houston stadium?
NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, hosts the 2024 CFP National Championship Game between Michigan and Washington. Here is the capacity the stadium can hold.
By Scott Rogust
The college football season reaches its conclusion on Monday, Jan. 8. The 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game is on, with the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines taking on the No. 2 Washington Huskies. The winner of this game will go 15-0 on the year and be able to hoist the CFP National Championship Trophy at the end of the game.
Michigan clinched their spot in the 2024 CFP National Championship Game after beating the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in the Rose Bowl after going to overtime. As for Washington, they beat the No. 3 Texas Longhorns 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl.
Now, Michigan and Washington will compete to become the national championship. The game is taking place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Fans who are watching the game may be wondering -- what is the seating capacity for the stadium?
What is the seating capacity for NRG Stadium in Houston?
NRG Stadium holds a seating capacity of 72,700. The stadium was first built in 2002, where it was known as Reliant Stadium But after 2014, NRG bought the naming rights for the stadium.
As for special events, the in-stadium capacity can reach up to 80,000 people.
Some events the stadium hosted include Super Bowl 51, where the New England Patriots overcame a 28-3 lead and beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime. There was also WrestleMania 25 back in 2009, which featured arguably the greatest match in the event's history when The Undertaker beat Shawn Michaels in a classic.
Who plays at NRG Stadium in Houston?
NRG Stadium is home of the NFL's Houston Texans. The expansion franchise was first established in 1999, but would not hold their first season until 2002. It just so happens that year was when NRG Stadium opened up.
This season, the Texans clinched the AFC South division title for the first time since 2019 and the seventh time overall. They are now set to host a playoff game at NRG Stadium, where they play the No. 5 Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card Round.