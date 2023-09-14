NSFW mic’d up comment from Cowboys bench shows how confident they were against the Giants
Week 1 was purely fun and games for the Dallas Cowboys, who took every morsel of dignity from the Giants on Sunday night.
By Kristen Wong
The Dallas Cowboys took care of business on Sunday night -- and then some. In a disrespectful 40-0 win over the New York Giants, the Cowboys made their division rivals eat dirt all game, dominating the Giants at MetLife Stadium in every sense of the word.
40 million-a-year quarterback Daniel Jones got sacked seven times and threw for just 63 yards. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard picked up right where he left off and recorded 70 yards on the ground along with two rushing touchdowns. By the second half, some on Twitter were already eager to see the debut of ex-49ers quarterback Trey Lance, listed third on the Cowboys' depth chart.
What exactly happened in this game? Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said it best with his NSFW fighting words on the bench: "Let's make these motherf***** quit before halftime." That they did.
Dallas held a 26-0 lead at halftime thanks to two defensive touchdowns and one Pollard rushing touchdown. When they weren't giving the ball away, the Giants either punted or missed field goals -- either way, New York's offense was virtually nonexistent.
The Giants' offensive line may be taking the brunt of the criticism after the game for failing to protect Daniel Jones and struggling all night against, in all fairness, the seven-headed monster that was the Cowboys' pass rush.
Cowboys ooze swagger in brutal beatdown of Giants in Week 1
Sometimes, David doesn't defeat Goliath. Sometimes, Goliath stomps all over David's limp and powerless body and soul.
At one point in the game, defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa dug deep into his bag and pulled out some Oprah Winfrey-inspired disses. Odighizuwa laughed with his teammates on the sidelines, pointing at his buddies saying, "You get a sack, you all get a sack!... Now for those of you in the audience today, if you will look underneath your seat, you'll find there... a sack."
Odighizuwa brought the bite and the bark on Sunday night with two sacks and three quarterback hits. He and the rest of the Cowboys' defense never gave the Giants a second to catch their breath, and fans were left with mixed feelings of awe and horror at the lopsided gladiator battle of Sunday Night Football.
After the game, a few Giants offensive linemen admitted how humiliated they were to lose by such a wide margin at home in Week 1. Left tackle Andrew Thomas called it "embarrassing" and right tackle Evan Neal said he felt "horrible... I mean what do you expect, losing by 40 points?"
The bright lights did not shine kindly on the underdog Giants that game -- maybe they can recover the pieces of their dignity in their upcoming matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.