The 2024 NWSL 2024 Kits: Every team's kit superlative award
The NWSL has released their 2024 kits in dramatic NWSL fashion, dropping a brand new home and away for all fourteen teams. Throwing it back to the ranking from last year, we’re giving out more superlatives to this year’s kits.
By Oliver Hunt
Most Likely to Get Out of Trouble: Gotham FC
Gotham’s kits could easily have been written off as one of the less interesting kits of the season, but the slight twist on the gradient pushed them to the middle of the pack for me. The triangle shapes (which have been a recurring theme this year) create something interesting in the gradient, outside of the sash. They provide some levity to this kit's otherwise heavy graphical nature, which walks the line between new and old but doesn’t necessarily make a choice one way or the other. Gotham’s kit isn’t anything to write home about, but it’s engaging enough to welcome all new names from their impressive off-season on the back acceptably.