NWSL 2024 Season Standouts: 6 impressive players from Week 2
These six NWSL stars were the story behind some of the biggest moments in Week 2.
By Oliver Hunt
While not quite as many goals were scored during the second weekend of 2024 NWSL action, any ball that found the back of the net was put there through significant effort. The attackers turned up the heat in week two and led to some stunning performances from seasoned veterans to rookies alike.
There were phenomenal upsets as the Chicago Red Stars toppled the Seattle Reign, and the Washington Spirit came out victorious over Bay FC. But among all the excellent performances, some select players stood out; here are six we choose to highlight this week for their remarkable efforts on the pitch.
6 standouts from Week 2 in the 2024 NWSL regular season
1. Sophia Smith - Portland Thorns FC
For the first time in history, the Portland Thorns lost their home opener. But the unfortunate loss wasn’t without some bright spots for the Thorns, and Sophia Smith was their brightest. Coming off a brace last week against Kansas City, Smith was in peak form against Gotham on Sunday night. She found excellent space between the lines and challenged Gotham’s new backline all night along with her incredible pace. She managed to find the back of the net twice, even though both goals were overturned due to being offsides.
The second goal was the most impressive, and Thorns fans will be calling for VAR to be outlawed after it denied this banger from Smith that would’ve put Portland ahead. Smith was so sensational that Gotham’s strategy to defend her quickly turned to simply commit fouls, of which she drew six throughout the match, with three Gotham players earning yellows because of it. While she didn’t officially end up on the scoresheet, Smith still had an outstanding match that set her up for another incredible season with Portland.
2. Ashley Sanchez - North Carolina Courage
Even with almost 70% of the possession in their match, the Courage fell to the Utah Royals on the road this weekend. But their lone goal was a stunner from new recruit Ashley Sanchez, and her efforts during this match deserve their flowers despite the result. This is Sanchez’s first season with the Courage, having been surprise traded to them during the 2024 NWSL draft from the Washington Spirit. Despite the rocky circumstances that brought her to North Carolina, Sanchez has fit in very well with the Courage’s possession-based style, using her speed and skill to hold onto the ball and generate chances for her team.
She had four shots and created three chances, as well as having the most progressive passes for the Courage. Throughout the game she was the beating heart of the Courage attack, pushing them forward with relentless perseverance, and scoring their equalizer which was a certified banger of a strike. Even with the loss, Sanchez is showing up and showing off in spectacular fashion for the Courage, and North Carolina fans should be excited by what they’re seeing from her so far.
3. Jane Campbell - Houston Dash
Saturday set a record-breaking performance from Jane Campbell, who delivered some out-of-this-world goalkeeping on her 150th appearance with Houston, making her the first keeper to reach that milestone with a single club. She didn’t squander a single moment of that milestone, keeping Houston level in this one with a career-high of ten saves throughout the match. Her heroics presented a challenge to Racing Louisville, and without her in between the sticks for Houston, they could’ve easily suffered a loss at their home opener.
But instead, Campbell, who won NWSL Keeper of the Year last year, delivered a shutout performance that split the points between the sides. Her performances so far are setting her up to be in the running for that award again this year, and also keeping Houston’s playoff hopes afloat as she holds things down while their offense works on generating more chances.
4. Ally Sentnor - Utah Royals FC
If you didn’t know Utah’s No. 9 was the truth, well, now you do. Last week, we got a glimpse of what the No. 1 overall pick was capable of. In Week 2, the UNC product Ally Sentnor had her official “Welcome to the NWSL” moment. The attacker’s stunning left-footed finish in the 30’ propelled the Utah Royals to an improbable triumph against a North Carolina Courage team that was flying high coming into this fixture.
It was a moment of magic many are going to look back on for years to come. Amy Rodriguez’s crew didn’t create much compared to its opponent, but that didn’t matter. Sentnor along with the keeper Mandy Haught served the role of heroines. It was only her second contest in professional football, and the 20-year-old is oozing confidence going forward.
She’s the exact type of dynamic winger the Royals need, driving forward, willing to create for herself and her teammates around her. The way she took Kaleigh Kurtz completely out of the play with that final touch prior to the strike demonstrated incredible intelligence. Don’t forget that Sentnor picked up the ball beyond the halfway line, making an eventual game-clinching play out of seemingly nothing. As a rookie, Sentnor is top-10 in the league so far in successful take-on attempts.
- Caden Charpentier, @CCharp16
5. Croix Bethune - Washington Spirit
We were pretty confused as to why the Spirit let Sam Staab go in the offseason. Well, they had a pretty solid explanation. Croix Bethune is very much her and the midfielder’s career is just getting started. Sentnor wasn’t the only rookie who shined in the second week of the 2024 season. The No. 3 overall selection out of Georgia Croix Bethune was a difference maker this week in Washington Spirit’s victory over Bay FC. Credit Hal Hershfelt too.
The Washington rookie class showed out to earn the club’s first three points of the season. Serving predominantly in that creative number ten behind Ouleymata Sarr, Bethune amassed a game-high five shots while tying Trinity Rodman for the most chances created by an individual through 90 minutes.
Yes, Rodman was sensational in her return to the lineup after suspension, but Bethune’s creativity in the attacking midfield proved crucial in Washington’s bounce-back display. The ex-USC midfielder had more shot-creating actions than anyone at Audi Field this past Saturday. It wasn’t just offensively. Bethune’s play between the lines was exceptional. Even if she didn’t net that winner, we would still be talking about her play throughout the week. Defender Gabrielle Carle was the only player that matched Bethune’s tackles plus interceptions total. She wasn’t just confident in her pressing, the midfielder was successful, leading her team in ground duels won.
- Caden Charpentier, @CCharp16
6. Lo’eau LaBonta - Kansas City Current
Under new leadership, Kansas City Current and captain Lo’eau LaBonta are flying out of the gate. Two games. Six points. Even though we didn’t see something creative in celebration after her penalty finish, the “Cele Queen” delivered a Player of the Match-type performance. Hopefully, the coaching staff won't deprive us of LaBonta’s personality any longer. In that double pivot alongside rookie Claire Hutton, LaBonta was outstanding at winning the ball back, particularly in higher areas of the pitch.
The veteran’s tackle in San Diego’s own half in the 27’ nearly earned the Current its first breakthrough. Kailen Sheridan unsurprisingly came up big, denying Temwa Chawinga from close range. While she wasn’t credited for the assist on KC’s first goal, due to a deflection, it was her ability to keep the play alive that allowed Isabel Rodriguez to impressively find the back of the net. Hutton and Gabrielle Robinson are the only two KC players with more tackles won than LaBonta over the last two weeks combined. She extended her record as the club’s all-time penalty leader, converting six out of seven attempts for KC in regular season play.