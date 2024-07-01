NWSL 2024 season standouts: 3 players that impressed in Matchday 15
We now have just one more week of NWSL regular season action before a long break from league play. In Matchday 15, the final slate of matches in June, we saw Kansas City make history, a former Washington Spirit star get her revenge and a last-second own goal that forced the reigning champions to settle for a draw in the 2023 championship rematch. There was never a dull moment with two matches on each day from Friday to Sunday.
Like nearly every week, we left amazed by the quality specific players displayed. Before we fully dive into what Matchday 16 has in store, let's shout out who came out to play and then some this past weekend.
Amid the superb displays on the pitch, we chose three players who stole the show in our eyes. Here is a look at those individuals and why they earned a place on this week's list.
3 players who impressed in Matchday 15 of the NWSL
3. Ally Sentnor, Utah Royals FC
The future of this league is in good hands. While Croix Bethune may be running away with this year's Rookie of the Year honor, Ally Sentnor has been the straw that stirs the drink for Utah Royals FC this season. In Utah's best performance since it came back into the league, Sentnor was instrumental in what should have been three points.
No. 9 in gold was pure class all night in the Royals' scoreless draw against Portland Thorns FC. She rightfully had the chance to don the crown at the conclusion of the match. The UNC product, who has played out wide in a majority of her starts this season, was used as Utah's dynamic No. 10 on Saturday night behind the lone striker Hannah Betfort.
She did pretty much everything but put the ball in the back of the net. Sentnor finished with a game-high five successful dribbles to go along with 10 shot-creating actions. Her six progressive passes were tied for the most by a Royals player along with defenders Madison Pogarch and Ana Tejada. The rookie just has magic in those boots, not only delivering in one-on-one situations but always knowing what the right pass is soon after. Sentnor is eighth in the NWSL in shots on target, forcing Shelby Hogan into two saves.
Can we talk about the skill she showed to produce a massive opportunity in transition late on? In no way is she scared of Becky Sauerbrunn. Just extremely impressive from a player who has a very bright future ahead of her.
2. Claire Hutton, Kansas City Current
We had to recognize two rookies this week. Claire Hutton, Kansas City Current's class number six, was once again a key reason why the club continued to extend its unbeaten run. What the 18-year-old does is not often shown on the scoresheet. She has that Jrue Holiday-type of impact on a football pitch, disrupting play with her defensive instincts.
You can talk about Temwa Chawinga all you want. Yes, she's a Golden Boot contender for a reason. But in no way can KC do what it does without the work of Hutton. The timing and execution of her tackles are spot on. The Current knew it had nothing to worry about when the club sent defensive midfielder Morgan Gautrat to Sunshine State. No. 14 in white and teal had eight tackles plus interceptions. Only Houston's Paige Nielsen had more on the night. She didn't lose a single challenge and was one of two KC players who completed over 34 passes with a 79 percent pass accuracy or better.
Somehow she's 16 years young. Give it a year or maybe even less and she'll be in one of Emma Hayes' USWNT camps.
1. Mallory Swanson, Chicago Red Stars
San Diego's chapter post-Casey Stoney did not begin as the fans at Snapdragon had hoped for. Mallory Swanson had other plans. The USWNT forward was key in ending the winless run for the Chicago Red Stars at five matches. The triumph moved the outfit from the Windy City two points off of the sixth-place North Carolina Courage, and four points behind the fifth-place Thorns.
Swanson, who was deployed on the left flank, became just the third Chicago player in the club's history to score in three consecutive away matches. She did it with authority too, smashing a left-footed strike off the bar and in to double her side's lead in the 67th minute. Three of Swanson's four shots were on target, nearly the same amount the Wave managed as an entire team. The Colorado native's five carries into the final third were the second most she tallied in a match this season.
We have to give Jameese Joseph some flowers too. The former NC State star was an instant spark for Chicago off the bench, setting up Swanson's goal purely by her effort alone.
Honorable mentions: Jameese Joseph, Emily Sams, and Denise O'Sullivan
To kick off the final week in the NWSL ahead of an extended break, San Diego Wave FC travels to Portland for a meeting with the Thorns at 10 p.m. Friday on Amazon Prime.